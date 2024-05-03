Integrate Smart Tech And Elevate Your Washroom Interiors With Perfect Lighting

As the world continues to embrace technology, it's no surprise that smart home devices are becoming increasingly popular. Homeowners and interior designers are looking for ways to incorporate these innovative solutions into their homes seamlessly. The right choice in lighting is key to a functional and aesthetically pleasing living space, and an emerging trend here is bathroom illumination.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India shares key tips to integrate smart tech into your bathroom that can transform your space.

Creating a Balance with Ambient Lighting

One key aspect to elevating a home’s bathroom design is, its lighting, and integrating a combination of solutions such as overhead ceiling-mounted fixtures, flush mounts or pendant lighting can help create a layered effect. It is essential to create a balance between ambient lighting, which provides overall illumination to the space and task lighting, that focusses on specific areas such as the vanity or shower. Customising the bathroom lighting to the ambience of your home creates a pleasing and uniform atmosphere in your space.

Upgrading to Sensor Light Technology

Another way to enhance your bathroom lighting is by upgrading to sensor light technology, allowing lights to turn on automatically when someone enters the sensor field. Switching to a hands-free technology increases convenience by eliminating the need to fumble while finding the light switch, or worry about electricity wastage, as the sensor prompts the light to switch off when the bathroom is unoccupied. Additionally, fitting other smart lighting solutions can provide options such as control via smartphones, voice assistance or simply adjusting the brightness and colour temperature of your bathroom lighting.

Mirror Lighting to Suit Your Needs

A major priority in bathroom lighting is the effective placement and illumination of the mirrors. Ensuring the right placement of a mirror in the bathroom can create a significant impact on the overall look and feel of the space. While finalising the various elements of the bathroom, consider placing your mirror opposite a window to reflect natural light into the room. The addition of backlighting to your mirror can also create a soft and even glow and reduce shadows on the face while getting ready for the day.

Elevating Your Bathroom with Smart Controls

Smart controls allow you to take your bathroom lighting to the next level. With smart switches and dimmers, you can adjust the lighting levels in your bathroom with ease, set up schedules and routines that automatically adjust your lighting throughout the day and more. For example, you can have your bathroom lights turn on gradually in the morning to help you wake up, and then dim down at night to help you relax before bed.