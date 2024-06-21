International Yoga Day 2024: 3 Healthy Pistachio Recipes

Just like any physical activity, post-yoga nourishment is crucial for optimal recovery. The ideal post-yoga snacks and meals should be delicious, and satisfy your hunger while providing your body with the nutrients it needs to rebuild and refuel. On this Yoga Day, American Pistachio Growers list 3 exclusive healthy pistachio recipes.

AMERICAN PISTACHIO PROTEIN BARS

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Dried blueberries 1 cup Untoasted coconut flakes ½ cup Golden flax seed ¾ cup Whey protein or your favorite vegan protein powder 2 1/3 cup Salted American pistachio kernels 1 teaspoon Salt ½ cup Sugar 1 tablespoon Vegetable oil ¼ cup Water

Method:

In a food processor, combine dried blueberries, coconut flakes, golden flax seed, whey protein, and salted American pistachio kernels. Pulse, for roughly 20 seconds. In a small sauce pan combine: salt, sugar, vegetable oil, and water. Boil for 15 seconds. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix. Using wax paper on the baking sheet, flatten the mixture evenly. Freeze for 10 minutes and enjoy. Store by wrapping in wax paper.

GREEN PISTACHIO SMOOTHIE by Chef SHARON PALMER

Ingredients:

1 cup kale ¾ cup orange juice ½ banana ¼ cup pistachios ¼ avocado

Method:

Add all ingredients into the blender and process. Enjoy your fresh and healthy smoothie!

CAULIFLOWER “POTATO” SALAD WITH PISTACHIO MAYO

Ingredients:

FOR THE SALAD:

1 head cauliﬂower, cut into bite-sized ﬂorets 2 stalks celery, ﬁnely chopped 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped 1/2 small red bell pepper, diced 2 tablespoons sweet pickles, chopped 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped 2 tablespoons chives or green onions, chopped 1 tablespoon dill salt and pepper

FOR THE PISTACHIO MAYO:

1 cup vegan mayo 1/4 cup roasted & salted pistachios (blitzed to powder in a food processor) 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Method:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the cauliﬂower ﬂorets to the boiling water and cook until tender, 5 minutes. Drain well and cool to room temperature. Combine pistachio powder, vegan mayo, apple cider vinegar, and Dijon mustard in a blender or food processor. Blend for 15 seconds to mix the ingredients. Add the pistachio mayonnaise, celery, red onion, red peppers, sweet pickles and herbs, give it a few stirs, then add the cooled cauliﬂower. Mix until thoroughly combined. Add salt & pepper to taste. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.



