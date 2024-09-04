Keep it Cool? Not Always! Foods You Should Never Refrigerate

While refrigeration is frequently used to keep food fresh, not all food should be kept in a cold environment. In actuality, storing food in the refrigerator can cause some foods to lose their flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Here are certain items you should never refrigerate so you can make the most of your purchases.

Tomatoes

When tomatoes are chilled, they become mealy and lose their bright flavor. Their cell structure is altered by the cold, which results in a less juicy and tasty fruit. To preserve their flavor, put them on the counter at room temperature and away from direct sunlight.

Potatoes

When potatoes are refrigerated, their starch can convert to sugar more quickly, giving them a sweet, grainy texture when cooked. To prolong their shelf life and preserve their flavor, store potatoes in a dark, cool, and dry place such as a pantry or closet.

Onions

A cold, dry, and well-ventilated atmosphere is ideal for onions to grow. The additional moisture from refrigeration can cause them to become soft and moldy. Put whole onions in a mesh bag or pantry basket for storage.

Garlic

Similar to onions, garlic does not do well in the refrigerator, where it may prematurely sprout or turn rubbery. Garlic bulbs should be kept in a cool, dry environment with plenty of airflow instead. They'll remain fresh for weeks thanks to this.

Bread

Bread that is refrigerated may dry up and go stale more quickly. Bread should ideally be kept at room temperature in a sealed bag or bread box. Instead of storing additional bread in the fridge, freeze it and thaw pieces as needed.

Honey

Honey does not require refrigeration because it is a natural preservative. It may crystallize in cold weather, which would make it more difficult to utilize. Honey will stay fresh if kept at room temperature in a firmly sealed jar.

Bananas

Refrigerated Bananas can take longer to ripen but can also become black in the skin and lose flavor. It is recommended to store bananas at room temperature until they attain the optimal level of ripeness.