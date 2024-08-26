Krishna Janmashtami 2024 At ISKCON Temple Delhi: Celebration Details, Timings, and Devotee Guidelines

The ISKCON Temple in Delhi is all set to celebrate Janmashtami on August 26, 2024, an event that holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. This auspicious occasion, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will see thousands of devotees gathering at the temple to participate in the celebrations, which include fasting, singing bhajans,night-sankirtans, and engaging in various devotional events.

The celebrations will begin early in the morning with the Mangal Aarti at 4:30 AM, marking the start of the Darshan. Throughout the day, devotees will have the opportunity to offer their prayers and meditate on this auspicious day.

Brijendra Nandan Das, the Director of ISKCON, told the PTI recently that the temple expects a crowd of 4 to 5 lakh devotees this year. "We are making elaborate preparations to welcome the devotees. The temple is being beautifully decorated with flowers and orchids imported from different parts of the world," he added.

Given the anticipated large turnout, devotees are advised to prioritise safety and avoid crowded areas, especially those with health concerns. Arriving early and following the temple's guidelines is recommended to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience.

ISKCON Temple Delhi, located in the East of Kailash, is widely known for its grand celebrations of Janmashtami, making it a central point for devotees who come from near and far to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna on this special day.