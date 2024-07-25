Learnings to Take From The Book '8 Rules of Love Life'

Jay shetty is a very famous personality among the audience. He is a Monk, Author and Hosts a podcast. The diverse topic of his podcasts attracts people of different ages. Love, Relationships, Self - Awareness, Self Esteem, Self doubt and many more. Spirituality in action can make you understand the type of content he is known for. Many global icons have made their presences on this podcast show. Where the conversation was not like an ordinary one. People open up about the struggles, insecurities and hidden feelings. He has written many books and 8 Rules Of Love is one of them based on Love and Relationship. Let’s learn some lessons to make our love life better.

6 Must Takeaways For Love Relationships:-

Finding Solitude: In this book Jay Shetty has shared the perspective on loving your own self before lying to anybody else. To be very precise, finding solitude and peace. If a human is not in a phase to love the way he/she is then this might complicate the phase of you entering in a relationship.

Healing: We all face different phases of life to learn and grow. If a soul is not healing in their own journey they are blocking the path of growth. Which contributes to a lack of understanding. Nurturing your own self is the first stage to have a healthy love relationship.

Compatibility: Once you start working on the part of your ealing. The second situation which is more likely to come is compatibility. This means loving others. An individual can only love others once that individual has accepted their own self fully.

Nurturing: Nurturing the relationship is an essential thing to do because we only nurture the plants we care for. This action contributes to building the trust in the relationship between you and your partner.

Confidence: Having confidence in your own self allows you to have confidence in your partner. The confidence helps in reducing the conflicts.

Communication: Communication with clarity in your mind towards your loved one’s ensures to replace the insecurities and doubts into love and belief.

The Book 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty is a must read to build a better understanding in the context of love and loving. This book teaches many things but these 5 learning takeaways are must. It is not all about the other individual. This book tells the worth of self love and self belief.