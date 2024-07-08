Love Bites: How Sharing Food Sparks Connections Among Single Indians

For instance, a preference for home-cooked meals may indicate a love for family and tradition, while an interest in exotic cuisines might suggest a sense of adventure. These preferences help partners connect on a deeper, more personal level.

We all know in India food plays a very important role when finding true love. It has been considered to be a love language since ages that helps one to feel comfortable, bonded over, loved, and seen. As per Bumble's latest survey, 73% of single Indians believe that one of the best ways to bond when dating is over food.

One of Bumble’s key annual dating trends of 2024 - valcore dating - also has seen 85% of women say it is important for them to share a passion for the same values as a potential partner. Sharing a plate of your favorite food, on your first few dates definitely could connect you to the potential date based on values.

Single Indians who are keen to find connections with like-minded interests in food can update their Bumble profiles by adding interest badges such as “Maagi”, “Tea”, or even “Biriyani”!.65% of single millennial Indians already actively look for/filter dating profiles based on food choices.

As we observe a growing interest in food and dating among daters, Bumble’s local relationship expert, Ruchi Ruuh, shares a few ideas on how to plan a potential date for a food lover :

• Curated food experiences: Book exclusive dining experiences, food festivals, and cooking classes, providing perfect settings for memorable first dates.

• Recipe sharing & Cooking Together: Share your favorite family recipes and culinary tips, sparking conversations that go beyond the usual small talk. Cooking together also helps one to bond with each other.

• Pub crawl or food crawls: Discover local dining hotspots or join pub crawls to experience the culture of the city.

• Lunch/ Brunch Picnics: Pack a basket with gourmet sandwiches, fresh fruit, and a bottle of wine for an afternoon picnic by the lake or at the park. You can even do it potluck-style so the both of you can share food that you think the other person would like!

• Dessert Dates: Perfect dates for those with a sweet tooth, a dessert date is the new coffee date that allows for a lighter, more casual, but also sweeter, outing.

Food has long been recognized as a universal love language, and this sentiment holds true even in the contemporary dating landscape of 2024. Bumble’s survey findings highlight an endearing truth: amidst the complexities of modern romance, a shared love for food and adventure can be the secret sauce to a fulfilling connection. As Indian singles navigate the nuances of modern relationships, they are discovering that the pathway to the heart might just be through the stomach.