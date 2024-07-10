Love Loud Music? 10 Things That Can Damage Your Hearing

We all love to listen the music and groove to it but has anyone noticed what profound effect it leaves on our ears? We go to parties, we enjoy being waves under the rhythm and acoustic sound or rhythm of music that not only helps us to relax our brain but also boost our mood.

Music is becoming a part of our life just like our mobile phones. Imagine a world where there is no music and sounds how do you feel? I am sure you will feel numb and dull it can be the feeling that something is missing from our life all of sudden because we all have become so habitual of music and high volume sounds that if we don’t hear the music throughout our whole day it feels incomplete. We all are somehow aware of the fact that loud music and prolonged noise exposure can lead us to hearing problems. Just because our ears do not talk it does not mean that they are not hurt by the loud music. In today’s article, we will learn the things that can impact our hearing level.

1 Loud Music - One of the main factors that may affect your hearing frequency is loud music. The tiny hair inside your ear that contributes to hearing can disturb or break down because of the loud music and make it harder to hear sounds, especially the soft ones. Not just loud music but being in loud places for a long time can damage your hearing this can include concerts or sporting events.

2 Noisy Machines - Just like loud music household or noisy machines many are also detrimental to hearing problems including dryers, vacuums, blenders, music players, or televisions can generate high decibel level sound and if you are exposed to this for a longer time your hearing may suffer along with your brain.

3 Audio Devices - We all use our audio devices including earphones, Bluetooth speakers, or earbuds, and listening to music at high volume may result in noise-induced hearing loss. Headphones can be too dangerous because the sound directly goes into your ears.

4 Medications - Certain antibiotics or drugs can have side effects that may impact your hearing health, especially the ototoxic drugs can damage the delicate structures of our inner ear thus, leading to tinnitus.

5 Ear Infections - Regular ear infections can damage the inner ear and lead to hearing loss one must see a doctor related to any ear infection.

6 Exercise Classes - Exercising while listening to a high intensity of music can increase the risk of hearing damage and one should be aware of the noise levels while plugging in the music and during the exercise sessions.

7 Smoking - Smoking can reduce the blood flow to your ears which may result in damaged hearing. It also can make it harder for your ears to heal from injury while on the other hand

8 Stress - Stress can impact the overall health along with the hearing. It is found as per research that stress hormones may affect the auditory function hence, one should practice stress management techniques.

9 Head Injuries - Head injuries such as concussions (a mild traumatic brain injury that affects brain function) can damage the inner ear and lead to hearing loss.

10 Aging - Aging can be a factor and hearing loss is a common part of aging because as we get older the tiny hair in our inner ear that helps us to hear can become damaged.

Our love for music and loud noises can lead to a cost of hearing loss. While music enriches our lives it is important to consider or minimize the volume and duration of the music, especially with the headphones which deliver sound directly to your ears. Protect your ears by taking breaks, lowering the volume, or using noise-cancelling headphones if possible.