Lunar Eclipse In October: Know Date, Time And How To Watch Chandra Grahan

Skygazers have recently enjoyed celestial delights in October, beginning with a striking annular solar eclipse that displayed a captivating ring of fire. Now, they eagerly await a forthcoming partial lunar eclipse, marking the second lunar eclipse of the year following a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. Lunar eclipses, a subject of wonder for millennia, have been documented across cultures for their spiritual and mystical importance.

Lunar eclipses provide a unique chance for stargazers and those passionate about astronomy to observe a stunning and infrequent celestial occurrence.

What Is A Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, resulting in the Moon being cast in shadow. This phenomenon exclusively occurs during a full moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth obstructs the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, giving it a distinctive reddish-brown or orange hue.

In October 2023, a partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky. This event, one of three lunar eclipse types, occurs when the Moon partially traverses the Earth's shadow, casting a reddish-brown hue over a portion of it. Discover the essential details about the date, time, location, and how to observe this Chandra Grahan in October 2023.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date and Time

As per media reports, the lunar eclipse will be observed on:

Lunar Eclipse date October 2023: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31pm, October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023

Where and How To Watch:

The moon will pass through the earth's shadow between 01:06 and 02:23 IST, a partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be seen from wherever the moon is above the horizon including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi.

At the time of maximum eclipse, the moon will be 62 degrees above the horizon and in India, the maximum eclipse will occur at 1:45am, when 12 percent of the lunar disk will be in shadow. To watch a partial lunar eclipse you simply need to go out, look up and savour the experience as the moon gradually changes in appearance and colour during the eclipse.