Man Who Shed 60 Kg Reveals The 'Biggest' Mistake People Make When Trying To Lose Weight

Justin O'Regan, a US-based weight loss coach and influencer, has captivated followers on Instagram with his incredible transformation. Shedding over 130 pounds (58.9 kg) in his early 20s, Justin now shares practical tips and fitness advice to help others achieve their weight loss goals. His latest revelation? Overdoing cardio might actually hinder your progress.

The Common Mistake Most People Make

In an Instagram video, Justin highlighted what he calls the “number one mistake people make when trying to lose weight.” According to him, the issue lies in relying too heavily on cardio exercises. While cardio does burn calories and improve cardiovascular health, it comes with an unintended consequence: increased hunger.

Why Too Much Cardio Could Be Holding You Back

Justin explained, “When I lost 130 pounds, I hardly did any cardio. Of course, it burns calories, but it also makes you hungrier, which can lead to eating back all the calories you just burned—and sometimes even more.”

The Smarter Way to Burn Calories

Instead of focusing on cardio, Justin recommends a simpler and more sustainable approach: walking. “Take a few short walks throughout the day to increase your step count,” he said. “You’ll burn the same amount of calories, if not more, without the extra hunger or soreness.”

For beginners, Justin suggests aiming for 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily, eventually progressing to 12,000–15,000 steps for optimal fat-burning results. This approach not only keeps your hunger in check but also minimizes the physical strain associated with high-intensity workouts.

Watch the video here:

Why Walking Works

Walking is a low-impact, accessible exercise that can be seamlessly incorporated into daily life. It promotes calorie burn, improves circulation, and enhances mental clarity. By taking consistent walks throughout the day, you can achieve sustainable weight loss without the risk of burnout or overeating.

Justin O’Regan’s journey is proof that weight loss doesn’t have to be complicated. By prioritizing simple, manageable habits like walking over extreme cardio routines, you can achieve your fitness goals while maintaining balance and avoiding unnecessary hunger. His advice serves as a reminder that sometimes, less is truly more when it comes to shedding pounds.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)