Mango Myths: Should Mangoes Be Refrigerated Or Not?

Mangoes, one the most popular seasonal fruit which is almost loved by everyone, a summer delight. Known for its juicy and sweet flavors. However, storing these delicate fruits properly is crucial to prevent them from spoiling.

Here are some ways on how to keep your mangoes fresh and delicious.

Should mangoes be stored in refrigirator?

Food experts advise against storing mangoes in the refrigerator if they are not fully ripe. Refrigerating them can reduce their nutritional value and can aso change their taste. Instead of refrigirating them, let them ripen at room temperature. Once they are ripen comeletely, then you can keep them in the fridge to keep them fresh for a longer period of time.

Mango storing techniques you can try:

Ripening: If your mangoes are slightly unripe, keep them at room temperature. Place them in a slightly warm area and wrap them in paper to speed up the ripening process. Avoid putting unripe mangoes in the fridge, as this can hinder proper ripening and affect their taste.

Sun exposure: Do not expose mangoes to direct sunlight, especially during the hot summer months. Excessive heat can spoil the fruit quickly.

Refrigeration: Once the mangoes are fully ripened, you can refrigerate them to extend their shelf life. Before consuming, let them sit in water for a short time, then refrigerate to cool.

Short-term storage: For immediate consumption, storing ripe mangoes in the fridge for a short period is acceptable. This method preserves their freshness and flavor, making them ready to eat

Altough, the mango tastes best when they are ripen on their own and eaten they way they are, but people like to enjoy this seasonal fruit for longer period of time and hence they use this refrigerating technique