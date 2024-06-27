Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761026
NewsLifestyle
MANGOES

Mango Myths: Should Mangoes Be Refrigerated Or Not?

There are different opinions fro different people about the refrigeration of mango. Some says its ok to refrigirate mangos but some points health issues that can be caused by refrigirating mangos.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mango Myths: Should Mangoes Be Refrigerated Or Not?

Mangoes, one the most popular seasonal fruit which is almost loved by everyone, a summer delight. Known for its juicy and sweet flavors. However, storing these delicate fruits properly is crucial to prevent them from spoiling.

Here are some ways on how to keep your mangoes fresh and delicious.

Should mangoes be stored in refrigirator?

Food experts advise against storing mangoes in the refrigerator if they are not fully ripe. Refrigerating them can reduce their nutritional value and can aso change their taste. Instead of refrigirating them, let them ripen at room temperature. Once they are ripen comeletely, then you can keep them in the fridge to keep them fresh for a longer period of time.

Mango storing techniques you can try: 

Ripening: If your mangoes are slightly unripe, keep them at room temperature. Place them in a slightly warm area and wrap them in paper to speed up the ripening process. Avoid putting unripe mangoes in the fridge, as this can hinder proper ripening and affect their taste.

Sun exposure: Do not expose mangoes to direct sunlight, especially during the hot summer months. Excessive heat can spoil the fruit quickly.

Refrigeration: Once the mangoes are fully ripened, you can refrigerate them to extend their shelf life. Before consuming, let them sit in water for a short time, then refrigerate to cool.

Short-term storage: For immediate consumption, storing ripe mangoes in the fridge for a short period is acceptable. This method preserves their freshness and flavor, making them ready to eat 

Altough, the mango tastes best when they are ripen on their own and eaten they way they are, but people like to enjoy this seasonal fruit for longer period of time and hence they use this refrigerating technique

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?