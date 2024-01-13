Mega Lucknow Homoeopathy Conclave: Union Minister, UP Dy CM, Top Doctors Grace Event

A mega event with the presence of over 2000 doctors was held with the motive of promoting the Homoeopathy system of medicine in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

The grand event, Homeo Revolution 2023, was held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, setting a new standard for Homoeopathic excellence.

The program, organized by Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd, honored approximately 200 doctors with the Homoeopathy Excellence and Homoeopathy Gem awards, acknowledging their remarkable contributions.

Dr. Nitish Dubey, the driving force behind this celebration, gathered distinguished luminaries, government officials, accomplished doctors, and cricket legends at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Union Minister Shri Ashwini Choubey commended the dedication of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak shared his positive experience with Homoeopathy, expressing optimism about its accelerated development in the state.

State AYUSH Minister Shri Dayashankar Mishra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the crucial role events play in advancing the field of Homoeopathy in Uttar Pradesh. MLA (Noida) Sh. Pankaj Singh highlighted the positive changes in the health sector initiated by the Prime Minister and emphasized the need for evidence and research to build global trust in Homoeopathy.

Dr. Ramji Singh, former President of the Central Council of Homoeopathy, delivered motivational words, and former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma proposed terming this approach the 'Magic Method.' Cricket legend Kapil Dev drew parallels between the current Homoeopathy atmosphere and the cricketing fervor of 1983, stressing the importance of nurturing talent in the field.

IPS Navneet Sikera highlighted the necessity to enhance skills in Homoeopathy, and musician Kailash Kher emphasized the impactful nature of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd programs. Renowned poet Shri Kumar Vishwas proposed the establishment of dedicated institutions for Homoeopathy study, and the presence of respected figures like Arjit Shashwat, Abhimanyu Singh, and Basant Ji provided moral support.

Expressing gratitude to IHO Raebareli members and dedicated doctors, the organizers emphasized a collective commitment to the growth and promotion of Homoeopathy. As the program concluded, the sentiment echoed was clear - this is not just a prayer but a resolution. The journey through the Homeo Revolution aims to leave a lasting mark in India and globally. Looking ahead, the organizers announced aspirations to make a mark in Germany, further spreading the transformative power of Homoeopathy.