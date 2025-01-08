Mira Rajput’s 3 Simple Beauty Rules For Glowing Skin At 30

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s glowing, youthful skin is all about consistency, simplicity, and choosing the right habits. The YouTuber and entrepreneur, married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, shared her refreshingly simple beauty philosophy in a 2024 interview with Times Now. Here's how she makes 30 look fabulous with just three basic skincare rules.

1. The Power of Double Cleansing

Mira swears by cleansing her face twice daily—once in the morning and once before bed—to wash away impurities and keep her skin fresh. “Skincare is incredibly important to me,” she shared. “Establishing a routine that suits your skin type and addresses your concerns is crucial. Cleansing my face twice a day helps remove impurities and keeps it fresh.”

If you wear makeup or live in a city filled with pollution, double cleansing is your best friend. This technique removes makeup, sunscreen, and dirt with an oil-based cleanser before following up with a water-based cleanser to deep-clean your pores. It’s a skincare ritual that anyone can adopt for healthier, clearer skin.

2. Exfoliate for a Radiant Glow

Exfoliation is another non-negotiable in Mira’s skincare regime. She believes regular exfoliation keeps her skin hydrated, smooth, and glowing by sloughing away dead skin cells. “It encourages skin renewal and leaves my complexion looking radiant,” Mira explained.

Exfoliation doesn’t have to be harsh—gentle scrubs, enzyme-based products, or chemical exfoliants (like AHAs and BHAs) are excellent choices depending on your skin type. The goal is fresh, smooth skin, not irritation, so find what works best for you.

3. Sunscreen: The Ultimate Skin Saver

Ask any beauty expert for their top skincare tip, and sunscreen will always be the answer. Mira never steps outside without applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays. “Daily sunscreen is essential for protection against premature ageing and sun damage,” she said.

Regardless of the weather, applying sunscreen is a must to defend against wrinkles, dark spots, and other sun-related issues. Need help finding the right SPF? Click here for expert tips on choosing the perfect sunscreen for your skin type.

More Beauty Tips from Mira

Mira’s skincare routine extends beyond products. She emphasizes the importance of:

► Natural Remedies: Ingredients like honey, turmeric, and gram flour (besan) are her go-to choices for nourishing her skin.

► Less Makeup, More Skincare: Mira prefers enhancing her natural beauty with minimal makeup rather than using it to hide imperfections.

► Hydration and Sleep: Drinking plenty of water keeps her skin plump, while adequate sleep supports skin repair and regeneration.

Mira Rajput’s radiant skin is proof that a glowing complexion doesn’t require a cabinet full of fancy products—just a smart, simple routine and healthy habits. Ready to adopt her easy beauty secrets? Start with a good cleanse, exfoliate regularly, and don’t forget that sunscreen!