Monsoon Delights: 5 Best Food To Pair With Rainy Days

The monsoon season is here, and the craving for yummy, cozy food comes with it. The monsoon season brings a cooling effect with refreshing rain which can help us to relief from summer heat. Not only this but individuals can incorporate fresh foods that are delicious and healthy, perfect for the monsoon weather.

But every coin has two sides if we are seeking mouthwatering meals we should also look for the negative side of it. Monsoon rains can sometimes lead to the spread of illnesses. The good thing about monsoon is that it may boast an abundance of fresh vegetables like spinach, cabbage, turnips, and root vegetables such as reddish, sweet potatoes, beans, and many more. Seasonal fruits like plums, mangoes, and berries are also available and packed with vitamins and antioxidants. You can incorporate these seasonal vegetables and fruits which will help you to create a balanced and healthy diet.

Which Foods Can Have In Rainy Season?

1 Samosa - The monsoon season brings a craving for delicious comfort food, and samosas are a perfect choice. This crispy, fried filled with spiced potatoes is a mouthwatering rainy-day snack. There are a variety of fillings, from chowmin to paneer and even comes with pasta fillings.

2 Pakoras - The monsoon season stays incomplete without a masala cup of tea and a plate of hot pakoras. This classic combination is a comfort food and readily available as a delicious street-side snack and home. Pakoras are incredibly versatile. To enhance the flavors, pair pakoras with a refreshing mint chutney. Rather than street homemade pakoras are healthier because you can control the ingredients and frying process.

3 Kachoris - In this monsoon season some of us even crave something warm and comforting. These crispy, fried Kachoris are filled with a potato filling. They are often paired with a spicy potato curry.

4 Corn - The staple steaming hot cob of corn can help you to stay warm from the inside out. It also comes in various flavors including masala corn, cheese oregano corn which comes with a sprinkle of chili powder for a spicy taste, butter to give a buttery flavor, and a squeeze of lemon for tanginess. The corn is not only delicious and affordable, but it is also a light and easily digestible snack, making it ideal for the monsoon season.

5 Jalebi - To complete your rainy day with sweet hot food, jalebis are a perfect rainy season dessert. These deep-fried, circle-shaped sweet desserts are dipped in sugary syrup to give it a salivating taste. They're not just delicious, but also easy to make at home.

Tips To Stay Healthy In Monsoon Season

1 Consume A Well-Balanced Diet - Ensure maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle as monsoon brings moisture or breeding bacteria and germs if we eat street food it can affect our immune system, so make sure to eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which will help to fight against the bacteria and keeps your immune system strong.

2 Hydrate well - Monsoon brings humidity and because of it, there can be a water loss in your body. Proper water can help flush out toxins boosts digestion and prevents constipation.

3 Nutrient Rich - Water plays an important for transporting nutrients throughout your body. Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables.

4 Keep Your Body Dry - The humidity can bring fungal infections. One should avoid getting wet in the rain.

5 Combat Water-borne disease - The risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhea and typhoid may affect your health, so make sure to incorporate purified water and washed vegetables.

The monsoon season offers great relief from humidity and heat. This climate creates a craving for food that perfectly complements the cozy atmosphere. From yummy hot pakoras to samosas the monsoon boasts a variety of dishes that satisfy our cravings.