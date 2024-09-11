Trying Out Clothes At The Mall? Beware: You Could Be Exposing Yourself To Serious Diseases Like Mpox

Shopping at the mall is a fun experience, especially when trying on new clothes. However, many people don’t realize that those fitting rooms and clothing items can be hotspots for germs and bacteria. Among the potential health risks is Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), a serious viral infection that can be transmitted through contaminated surfaces. This article explores how trying on clothes in public spaces can expose you to harmful pathogens, highlighting the importance of hygiene and caution.

How Fitting Rooms Can Spread Infections

Fitting rooms and clothing racks at malls are high-traffic areas where countless people handle the same items daily. Many shoppers unknowingly leave behind sweat, skin cells, and even germs on clothes they try on, creating a perfect environment for bacteria and viruses to thrive. The soft fabric of clothing can trap microorganisms, making them a potential source of infection when the next person tries them on.

Here are some diseases that can be transmitted through trying on clothes:

Mpox (Monkeypox)

Mpox is a viral zoonotic infection that resembles smallpox but is less severe. The virus is primarily transmitted through direct contact with the body fluids, lesions, or contaminated items like clothing or bedding of an infected person. When trying on clothes previously handled by an infected individual, there’s a risk of contracting Mpox, especially if the fabric has come into contact with lesions or bodily fluids. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a rash that can spread throughout the body.

Staphylococcus Infections (Staph Infections)

Staphylococcus bacteria are commonly found on the skin or in the nose, but they can cause severe infections if they enter the body through cuts or abrasions. Trying on clothes can lead to exposure, especially if the items have been handled by someone with a staph infection or if the fabric has absorbed bacteria from previous wearers. Staph infections can cause boils, impetigo, and, in severe cases, bloodstream infections that require medical attention.

Fungal Infections (Ringworm and Athlete’s Foot)

Fungal infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot are highly contagious and can be spread through skin-to-fabric contact. Ringworm is a fungal infection that causes a red, itchy, ring-shaped rash on the skin. Athlete’s foot, another common fungal infection, affects the feet but can spread to other parts of the body. Trying on clothes, especially tight-fitting garments like socks, leggings, or shoes, that have been previously worn can increase the risk of contracting these infections.

Scabies

Scabies is caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin, leading to intense itching and rashes. The mites can survive for up to 72 hours on clothing, bedding, or towels, making them easily transmittable in settings like fitting rooms. If scabies-infested clothing is tried on, the mites can transfer to your skin, causing a highly contagious skin condition that requires prescription treatment.

Lice (Head Lice and Body Lice)

Head and body lice are parasitic insects that feed on human blood and are often spread through close contact or shared personal items. Trying on hats, scarves, or jackets that have been previously handled by someone with lice can lead to an infestation. Lice are not only irritating but also difficult to eliminate without proper treatment.

Tips for Staying Safe While Trying on Clothes

To minimize the risk of exposure to infections while shopping, consider these precautions:

1. Check for Cleanliness: Inspect clothing items for any visible stains or signs of wear before trying them on.



2. Use Barriers: Wear undergarments when trying on clothing, especially swimsuits, underwear, or items that directly touch your skin.



3. Sanitize Hands: Use hand sanitizer before and after trying on clothes to reduce the spread of germs.



4. Avoid Trying on Items if You Have Open Cuts or Sores: Open wounds can increase your susceptibility to infections from contaminated clothing.



5. Launder New Clothes: Always wash new clothes before wearing them to remove any potential contaminants.

While shopping and trying on clothes can be an enjoyable experience, it’s important to be aware of the potential health risks associated with communal fitting rooms and shared clothing. Taking simple precautions can significantly reduce your chances of contracting diseases like Mpox, staph infections, or fungal conditions. Always prioritize your health and hygiene to ensure that your shopping experience remains safe and enjoyable.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)