Natasha Diddee: The Amazing Story Of Gutless Food Blogger Who Left The World Too Soon

Food blogger Natasha Diddee, popular as ‘the gutless foodie’ on Instagram, died on Sunday (Mar 24) in Pune, her husband revealed on Monday. Diddee was a chef, who was living without a stomach,.Her Instagram bio read, "Lost my entire stomach to stress. Chosen living over existing. I am #thegutlessfoodie. Also am @thegutlessfoodieeatsout & @thegutlessauthor"

Natasha developed tumors in her stomach as a result of extended stress, and her stomach was removed to prevent the tumours from spreading. Following treatment, patients may require dietary changes and lifelong nutritional support to compensate for the missing stomach.

"That Heartbreaking Announcement…

It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie. We lost her in the early morning of March 24th, 2024 in Pune, India.

The Instagram account @thegutlessfoodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspires a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many.

I also know she loved the direct interaction with her followers and she always found it important to try and respond to anyone who contacted her. She also greatly enjoyed meeting her followers throughout the years at different events and during our various travels.

Her "Foofoo" recipes contributed to spicing up the almost 20 years I got to have her as the love of my life and partner," posted by Natasha's husband on her instagram handle.