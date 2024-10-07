Navratri Fasting Food Options For Vegans: A Wholesome Guide To A Plant-Based Navratri

Navratri is a time of devotion, celebration, and fasting. For many, it’s also an opportunity to detox and rejuvenate by adopting a sattvic (pure) diet. While traditional Navratri fasting meals often include dairy-based ingredients, those following a vegan lifestyle can still enjoy a wide range of delicious, nutritious, and wholesome fasting foods. Let’s explore some great vegan options that align with the spirit of Navratri fasting while keeping your taste buds satisfied.

1. Sabudana (Tapioca Pearl) Khichdi

Sabudana is a staple during Navratri. Instead of the usual ghee, you can prepare it with coconut or peanut oil. Add boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, and a touch of lemon juice for extra flavor. This dish is rich in carbs, making it a great energy booster for long fasting hours.

2. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Flour Pancakes

Kuttu, or buckwheat, is a popular grain during fasting. You can make savory pancakes using kuttu flour mixed with water and spices like cumin and rock salt. Serve them with a side of coconut chutney for a wholesome, satisfying meal.

3. Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet) Pulao

Barnyard millet, also known as samak rice, is commonly used as a rice substitute during fasting. Cook it with vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and green peas for a flavorful pulao. Add roasted peanuts or cashews for a delightful crunch.

4. Sweet Potato Chaat

For a light, quick snack, sweet potatoes are an excellent choice. Boil or roast sweet potatoes and toss them with rock salt, cumin powder, and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can add pomegranate seeds for extra sweetness and texture.

5. Vegan Coconut Ladoo

If you have a sweet tooth, you don’t have to miss out on traditional desserts. Coconut ladoos can be made using grated coconut, jaggery, and almond or coconut milk. This guilt-free treat is both vegan and perfect for fasting days.

6. Amaranth (Rajgira) Flour Roti

Amaranth is another grain permitted during fasting. You can use amaranth flour to make soft, gluten-free rotis. Pair them with a vegan sabzi (vegetable dish) cooked with simple spices like cumin, coriander, and rock salt for a balanced meal.

7. Fruit and Nut Salad

Fruits are an essential part of the Navratri diet. A mixed fruit salad with seasonal fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranates, and berries, tossed with roasted nuts like almonds and walnuts, makes for a refreshing and nutrient-packed snack.

8. Coconut Water and Lemonade

Staying hydrated is key during fasting, and coconut water is the perfect choice. It is naturally refreshing, loaded with electrolytes, and helps keep your energy levels up. Fresh lemonade, sweetened with jaggery or rock sugar, is another great alternative.

9. Vrat-Friendly Smoothies

Blend coconut milk or almond milk with fruits like bananas, apples, and figs for a nutritious smoothie. You can also add chia seeds for an extra boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

10. Raw Banana Cutlets

Raw banana cutlets are a savory snack that is both filling and nutritious. Mash boiled raw bananas, mix with buckwheat flour, green chilies, and spices, and shallow-fry them in coconut oil for a crispy treat.