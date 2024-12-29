Opt For Second Homes To Ring In 2025? Stay Away From City Pollution While Enjoying Calm And Peaceful World

With the honking of vehicles, the smog-filled air, and the relentless hustle of urban life, today's urban population is increasingly seeking an escape to nourish the mind and body. Especially with remote work becoming mainstream, professionals are no longer tethered to their city apartments.

This newfound flexibility has sparked a surge in demand for second homes in serene locations, particularly in areas within a few hours' drive from major cities.

Jugal Mistri, Founder and Principal Architect, JMA Mumbai shares why second homes perfect for the ultimate mind- body retreat.

Location is paramount when creating the ideal mind-body retreat. The growing interest in second homes in ex-urban areas marks an intriguing evolution in how we perceive living spaces. With ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, community engagement, and a deeper connection to the natural environment, ex-urban regions have emerged as sought-after destinations for making second homes or vacation properties.

These regions reflect the shifting relationship between urban and rural environments. With enhanced connectivity, they offer the perfect balance of accessibility and serenity, allowing city dwellers to escape the daily grind without venturing too far from their primary residences.

The joy of growing your own vegetables, enjoying a spacious kitchen, and living far from the relentless pace of urban life captures the imagination of those who’ve spent their lives in cities. Second homes provide a tangible form to this dream, enhancing well-being and quality of life. But the allure of these homes goes beyond just peace and quiet.

The mental wellness benefits of slow living in nature, the calm that replaces city traffic and noise, and a community that boosts social interaction and harmonious living are all benefits of having second homes in ex-urban regions.

Architectural design plays a crucial role in these wellness-focused second homes. Features like open floor plans, large windows framing scenic views, and minimalist interiors evoke a sense of space and happiness. Incorporating transitional areas like courtyards, green spaces, or serene water elements can support physical and mental rejuvenation.

High-end properties often go further with biophilic design elements—living walls and natural materials scientifically shown to reduce stress. Spacious, well-equipped kitchens encourage healthy cooking, with areas for growing herbs, preparing fresh meals, and hosting wellness-focused gatherings. Outdoor cooking spaces and gardens allow residents to connect with their food's origins.