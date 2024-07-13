Power Up Your Immunity: 3 Healthy Chilean Prune Dishes For The Season!

Prunes are a nutritious choice during the monsoon season, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber to support digestive health. Their natural sweetness makes them a satisfying snack, aiding in energy and hydration. Rich in antioxidants, prunes also help boost immunity and promote skin health, making them an ideal addition to your diet for overall well-being in humid weather.

Here are 3 Prune Recipes for the monsoon season:

Fresh Spinach Pasta with Prunes Sauce

Ingredients:

● 350 g of fresh spinach pasta

● 2 tablespoons of Butter

● A splash of virgin olive oil

● 100 g of prunes without stone

● 400 ml of cream

● 200 ml of vegetable broth

● Pepper and salt

Method:

1. Cook the fresh spinach paste in boiling water with salt (cooked before packaged dried pasta). Fresh pasta should be stored in the fridge until consumption.

2. Once the pasta is cooked, we refresh it under the cold water jet and add a splash of olive oil to make it looser.

3. In a frying pan with the 2 tablespoons of margarine, saute the prunes and boneless dates all chopped together.

4. Next we add the liquid cream and vegetable broth (it can be replaced with a little water and vegetable concentrate pill) and let the whole boil until a creamy sauce forms.

5. Heat the pasta at the time of serving in a frying pan with a little oil and once in the service dishes we salt with the cream of prunes and dates.

Chia Balls and Chilean Prunes

Ingredients:

● 1 cup dried plums.

● 1 cup of chia seeds.

● 4 tablespoons raw sesame seeds.

● 1 tablespoon honey.

Method:

1. In a processor place 2 cups Chilean prunes, 4 tablespoons seeds (mixture of chia and sesame), honey

2. Process until mixed.

3. If the mixture is soft add more prunes.

4. With the help of the hands form small balls and pass through the rest of chia seeds until completely covered. Refrigerate until used.

5. Serve cool

Orange and Chilean Prune Salad

Ingredients:

● 4 oranges

● 2 red onions

● 150 g. of Chilean prunes

● 50 g. of almonds

● Salt and pepper

For dressing:

● 1 /2 glass of lemon juice

● 1 tablespoon honey

● 3 tablespoons of oil

● 1 tablespoon cinnamon

Method:

1. Peel and thinly slice the oranges; then, review them, removing the white filaments well.

2. Peel and chop the onion into fine Julians and remove the bones from the prunes.

3. Place the dressing ingredients in a large bowl and emulsify with a blender or gradually add the oil while stirring with a fork.

4. Place on a serving dish or individual plates a background of oranges and alternate, above, the chopped onion, the already clean bone plums, and the chopped or toasted almonds in a frying pan.

5. Sprinkle water with the dressing, and stir well.

6. Ready to eat



