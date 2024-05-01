In today’s world, body shaming and trolling have become so rampant that not even young girls are spared. Such situations, including that of UP Class 10th topper Prachi Nigam, who was trolled for looking a certain way even while being an academic achiever, highlight the need for awareness, body positivity and support. It is disheartening to see how societal beauty standards overshadow genuine achievements.

Prachi Nigam, a young girl recently soared to the zenith of success by securing the top rank in Class 10 UP board exams with a remarkable 98.5 per cent. However, celebrating her academic excellence was overshadowed by incessant cyberbullying directed towards her appearance, which reduced her to nothing more than the way she looked.

In a recently given interview with BBC News Hindi, a smiling and chirpy Prachi expressed disappointment at how the reason for her name trending on social media was more for her appearance, than for her achievement.

Dr Mona Gujral, a Counselling Psychologist explains and emphasises that in this time more than ever, movements like Body Positivity need to be embraced. Here’s how body positivity helps an individual:

-It emphasises inclusivity and acceptance

-It seeks to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, including people of colour, individuals with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community

-It helps one gain confidence and be positive and comfortable in their own body

"Body positivity is key to self-acceptance and appreciation for all bodies - regardless of their shape, size, colour or anything else. Almost all women - me included - have faced criticisms about their bodies at some point, and body positivity has given many of us the confidence to embrace our bodies for what they are," says Tina Singh Walia, Image Stylist and Integrative Wellness Coach while sharing her expertise on women-only social community platform- coto.

Further, Bhavya M Gandhi, body positivity influencer adds, "Her example makes us realise the need for such awareness and empathy all the more to ensure that children, especially young girls, do not feel the pressure to conform to certain beauty standards."

For those who struggle with body image issues, here are some easy ways to be more accepting of yourself and be body-positive:

1. Pamper yourself: This sounds small, but self-love and self-appreciation go a long way in being body-positive. So, pamper yourself with a haircut, new clothes or anything else to make you feel more comfortable and confident in your skin.

2. Be wary of social media: Be mindful of what you consume online. Through social media, it is easy to get trapped in a web of body image issues thanks to filtered and edited pictures that are shared online. Identify that most of these images are not real, achievable bodies to avoid falling into the trap of body consciousness.

3. Find a support group: If things get too bad, find yourself a tribe of trustworthy people around you. Talk to these people and freely share your concerns, so that you know that the inputs you receive are heartfelt, and will help you feel more like yourself.