Prajakta Koli’s Weight Loss Secrets: How She Transformed Without A Strict Diet But A Smarter Routine

One of the original stars of Indian digital content, Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, continues to inspire her massive fanbase. The Mismatched actor and social media darling recently opened up about her fitness journey on Bharti TV's podcast. While many influencers promote strict diets, Prajakta's story reveals a more relatable approach — and a cautionary tale about dieting's negative effects on the body and mind.

“Strict Dieting Made Me Sick”: Prajakta’s Honest Take

Talking about her journey, Prajakta candidly shared: “I actually gained weight but lost fat. There was too much inflammation, bloating, and water retention earlier. I’m heavier now because I’ve gained muscle, but my body is more toned.”

For her, physical transformation wasn’t about the numbers on the scale. Instead, she shifted her focus to overall health. However, dieting didn’t work well for her.

“I can’t diet — food makes me too happy! I tried strict dieting once and ended up clinically sick and sad.”

Post-lockdown, she realized her health had deteriorated, leading to sleep deprivation, fatigue, poor skin, and hair loss. That’s when her real fitness journey began, with a holistic focus on both physical and mental well-being.

Consistency, Not Perfection

Koli emphasizes that consistency matters more than perfection. Her workout regime is a dynamic mix of cardio, strength training, yoga, and weightlifting. This variety keeps her motivated while also preventing muscle fatigue and boredom.

On her Instagram, you’ll often see her sharing workout snippets — a testament to her balanced approach.

Why Prajakta Prefers Homemade Meals

Instead of rigid diet plans, Koli opts for balanced, home-cooked meals. She swears by staying hydrated and advises everyone to “just show up” even on busy days, reinforcing the idea that small efforts lead to lasting results.

Bharti Singh and Prajakta: Different Journeys, Shared Lessons

In her conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Koli’s story stood out for its focus on mental health. Bharti, too, shared her own inspiring journey, proving that fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all — it’s about finding what works for you.

Prajakta Koli’s weight loss journey is a refreshing reminder: health is about happiness, balance, and making sustainable choices. The takeaway? Stay active, eat smart, and embrace the joy of movement!