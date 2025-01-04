Safety First: Teaching Children To Stay Safe In Everyday Situations

Nowadays, with the rise in crimes against children, it's very important to keep them safe both online and offline. While technology and the internet can provide many advantages, they can also have negative effects. It's crucial for children, especially those in school, to be aware of how to protect themselves, and parents and teachers should teach them safety tips to stay cautious at all times.

According to research from Child Rights and You (CRY), in India, 46% of crimes against children involve kidnapping and abduction, followed closely by sexual offenses in schools and other places. Alarmingly, cases of sexual violence against children have increased by 96% from 2016 to 2022. This shows the need for thorough safety education and preventive actions.

We will look at useful tips shared by Adv. Noopur Singhal, Founder सshaktaम् Mindz, Chairperson, Expert POSH and POCSO Trainer and Consultant to help children and parents face these challenges and make the world safer for our kids.

Alertness: The First Step to Safety

Being aware means not just looking, but also paying attention to what is around you and how you interact with others. Stay alert for small signs that might suggest danger. Consider these examples:

Walking down the street/sitting alone in a cafe: When outside, pay attention to what’s around you. Try not to stare at your phone and be careful if someone seems to be following you. If you feel frightened, change your path, go into a crowded place like a store, or ask a trusted adult for assistance. Never go to a deserted place or lane.

Online Interactions: Be cautious about messages or friend requests from strangers. Don't share personal information like your home address, phone number, or school on the internet. Think carefully before sharing photos or videos of yourself—once they're online, you can't easily control them. Only accept friend requests from people you know.

Presence of Mind: Responding to Danger

Alertness is the first step; presence of mind is the second. This involves the ability to think quickly and rationally in a dangerous situation. It’s about staying calm and making sound judgments to protect yourself. If someone tries to grab you, shout, run away, and ask for help. If you're being bullied online, quickly block the person and tell a trusted adult or the proper authorities.

The Need for Healthy Friendships

Peer pressure can greatly affect kids' choices. True friends won’t make you do things that make you feel uncomfortable or seem wrong. Don’t push your friends to do things they don’t want. A real friendship is built on respect and support, especially in hard times. Your friends should be there to help you when you’re having a tough time.

Talk Openly with Your Parents and Guardians

Always be honest with your parents or guardians. They might appear scary but they always care about your safety, they are there to help you and provide support.

Understanding the Landscape of Abuse

Studies show that almost all (about 97%) child sexual abuse offenders are known to the victim, not strangers. This points out how important it is for parents to stay cautious and recognize signs of abuse. Take some time to understand how to prevent child abuse, who might be an abuser, and how to recognize potential risks. It's also vital to know how to support a child who has experienced abuse and to understand the laws that protect them, like The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, a law that protects children from sexual abuse, harassment, and pornography. Listen to your child, respect their boundaries, and provide steady support to make a secure and caring space.

It's very important to teach children about safety and give them the skills they need. It is not solely the duty of the children or his/her parents to keep their children safe but us, as a community. If you see any child in trouble, lay a helping hand, it can be anyone you know in the future. Make society a better place for the generations to come. Let's join together to build a strong and safe environment.