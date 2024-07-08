Savouring Chocolate: Unveiling The Art And History Behind Irresistible Recipes

At the core of each exceptional chocolate recipe is a story rich in indulgence and heritage. Originating with the ancient Mayans who cherished its bitter flavor, and refined by Swiss chocolatiers with meticulous care, chocolate has traversed centuries as a symbol of both pleasure and artisanal skill. Let's delve into the journey of this beloved delicacy, exploring how it has evolved from humble cocoa beans into the irresistible delight that delights palates across the globe. Here are some chocolate recipes shared by Chef Akshraj Jodha of ITC Grand Bharat.

Chocolate-dipped apricots with Pistachio Garnish

Ingredients:

- 1 cup dried apricots

- 1 cup dark chocolate chips (at least 70% cocoa)

- 1/4 cup chopped pistachios

- 1 tablespoon honey

- Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Melt the chocolate chips in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water.

2. Stir in the honey and salt until well combined.

3. Dip each apricot into the chocolate mixture, coating about 3/4 of the apricot.

4. Roll the chocolate-dipped apricots in chopped pistachios to coat.

5. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set.

6. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Crunchy Chocolate Peanut Clusters

Ingredients:

- 1 cup dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa)

- 1 cup natural peanut butter

- 1 ½ cups unsalted roasted peanuts

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey (optional for added sweetness)

Method:

1. Melt the Chocolate: In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the dark chocolate in 30-second increments, stirring between each interval until smooth.

2. Add Peanut Butter: Stir in the peanut butter until fully combined with the melted chocolate.

3. Mix in Peanuts: Fold in the roasted peanuts, ensuring they are evenly coated with the chocolate mixture.

4. Flavor with Vanilla and Sweetener: Add the vanilla extract and maple syrup or honey if desired, and mix well.

5. Form Clusters: Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, shaping them into small clusters.

6. Set the Clusters: Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until the clusters are firm.

7. Serve and Store: Enjoy immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer to keep them fresh longer.

Dark Chocolate Hummus

Ingredients:

Method:

1. Blend Chickpeas: Puree the chickpeas in a food processor until smooth.

2. Add Ingredients: Mix in the cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey, tahini, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until the mixture is even and consistent.

3. Adjust Texture: Slowly add water, a tablespoon at a time, until the hummus reaches your desired consistency.

4. Serve: Transfer the chocolate hummus to a bowl and enjoy with banana slices, apple slices, pretzels, strawberries, or graham crackers.



