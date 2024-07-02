Skin Care For Rainy Season To Protect It From Stickiness And Dullness

Depending on the season, the skin must be cared for differently. The temperature and humidity are different according to the seasons, therefore the needs of the skin are also different. Therefore, to keep your skin healthy and glowing even during the monsoon season, you should follow a special skin care routine (Monsoon Skincare Routine). It will reduce the skin problems of this season and also bring glow to your face. Find out about a special skin care routine for monsoons.

The stickiness of monsoon can spoil the look of your face, so follow this skin care routine to have glowing skin

Skin care needs special attention during monsoon. Due to increased humidity, many skin related problems like acne etc start appearing. In this situation, you can protect your skin from these problems by following the Monsoon Skincare routine, but you can also heal your skin. We will tell you about this skin care routine.



Monsoon stickiness can ruin your complexion, so follow this skin care routine for glowing skin.

During the rainy season, the skin seems more sticky. It also increases acne. A special skin care routine should be adopted to achieve good skin during the monsoon season. Lifestyle Desk, New Delhi. Monsoon Skin Care Tips: Depending on the season, you have to take care of your skin differently. The temperature and humidity are different according to the seasons, therefore the needs of the skin are also different. Therefore, to keep your skin healthy and glowing even during the monsoon season, you should follow a special skin care routine (Monsoon Skincare Routine). It will reduce skin related problems this season and also bring glow to your face. Find out about a special skin care routine for monsoons.

Cleaning

Humidity increases a lot during monsoons. Thanks to this, dust and dirt easily stick to the skin and begin to accumulate in the pores. This can cause acne and skin infections. Therefore, clean your face thoroughly twice a day. For this, use a mild cleanser so that the skin is not damaged and the pores are also clean.

Exfoliation

Deep cleansing of skin pores is important during monsoon. Therefore, exfoliate your skin at least once a week. For this, chemical peels containing AHA and BHA should be used. It removes dead skin cells and also cleans the dirt hidden in the pores.

Choose a light moisturizer

Due to the increased humidity this season, there is a lot of stickiness. Therefore, using a thick moisturizer makes the skin more sticky. Therefore, use a light moisturizer to keep your skin moist and not sticky. Gel-based moisturizers are best for this season.

Don't forget to apply sunscreen

During monsoons, it may seem that the sunlight is not reaching you because of the clouds, but you will be surprised to know that this is not the case at all. Sunlight can reach you even from behind the clouds, and UV rays can damage your skin. Therefore, wear a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and PA+++ every day.

Use niacinamide serum

During the rainy season, the skin becomes oily, which can cause acne and blackheads. Therefore, use a niacinamide serum to control oil. It helps a lot in controlling the oil. Apart from this, you can also use a clay mask. It also removes excess oil from the skin..