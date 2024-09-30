Soya and Mushroom Fried Rice: A Deliciously Nutritious One-Pan Meal

Soya and mushroom fried rice is the ideal choice if you're searching for a filling, nutritious, and tasty dinner. This meal is a delicious combination of taste and nutrition, thanks to the umami richness of the mushrooms and the plant-based protein of the soya chunks. The best part is that it only takes a few simple steps to prepare!

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked rice (preferably a day old)

1/2 cup soya chunks

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon oil (sesame or any vegetable oil)

Salt and pepper to taste

Spring onions for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Prepare Soya Chunks

To soften the soya chunks, boil them in salted water for approximately five minutes. After, drain and give them a quick rinse with cold water. After removing any extra water, set away.

Cook Vegetables

In a pan or wok, heat the oil over medium heat. When aromatic, add the minced garlic and sauté it for one minute. Add chopped onions next, and stir until they become translucent. Cook the mixed vegetables for two to three minutes, or until they are crisp but still soft.

Cook Mushrooms and Soya Chunks

Sliced mushrooms should be added to the pan and sautéed until they release moisture and start to become a light golden color. After that, stir-fry the prepared soya chunks for a further two minutes to give them time to absorb the flavors.

Season the Mix

Add the vinegar and soy sauce, thoroughly mixing to cover the soy chunks, mushrooms, and veggies. To taste, add salt and pepper for seasoning.

Add Cooked Rice

In order to ensure that the rice is evenly covered with the soy sauce mixture, add the cooked rice to the pan and gently stir everything together. Stir-fry the rice for two to three minutes, or until it is well heated.

Garnish and Serve

After taking the skillet off of the burner, top with finely chopped spring onions and serve hot. It's time to savor your soy and mushroom fried rice!

This simple recipe makes a filling, high-protein supper quickly and easily, making it ideal for weekday meal prep as well as lunch or dinner.