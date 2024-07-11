Spotting Long-Term Love: Green Flags For Lasting Relationship Potential

Have you ever tried finding a needle in a haystack? That is exactly how dating can sometimes feel like- the needle being your perfect partner and the haystack? Well, of course, it is the endless inevitable mismatches. But sometimes, there comes along someone who ticks almost all the boxes, considering you know what your preferred boxes are; do you? In case you don't, here are some of the green flags to keep an eye out for, that suggest a potential for a long-term relationship:

Emotionally intelligent- Most daters who have not found a successful relationship complain about not finding a partner with appropriate emotional intelligence. So if you have found someone who can read the room and understand your feelings without having to explain them, you have hit the emotional jackpot. A partner who does not merely hear you, but truly listen is not just a green flag. They are the whole green forest. Bonus- if instead of trying to solve your problems themselves, they recognize that you need them to support your effort of solving them.

Shared interests- Not just loving pineapple on pizza or binging on the same true crime series, shared interests go beyond that. It is more about aligning on the bigger picture, like having similar goals, being on the same page about what you expect from each other, and having similar values about honesty, kindness, and other important traits. If your partner has the same outlook on life, career, approach to family, and almost all the other critical markers, it is like finding a unicorn. It is rare, and you better keep it safe because lasting relationships are always formed on solid compatibility.

Consistency- The MVP of every long-term relationship is consistency. Every day won't be the same. Some days, you love your partner more than others. It is all about showing up regardless. A partner that keeps their word, and is consistent in their action and affection is a solid green flag. They are always more dependable and evidently more committed. These attributes are strong indicators of long-term potential. Someone who consistently shows up, rain or shine, is nothing but a gem.

THE CRS: Conflict Resolution Skill- When looking for the perfect partner, people look for many things- looks, kindness, honesty, financial stability, and more- but never the big CRS. Every relationship has its rough patch, and how your partner handles the situation is crucial in understanding whether the relationship can run long-term. If their approach to disagreement is calm with a willingness to look at things from your perspective, you have won at life. If they show a genuine desire to resolve the conflict instead of escalating it or resorting to name-calling or dragging past fights, it is a huge green flag. It might sound like the bare minimum, but even that is sometimes important.

Sense of humor- Nothing beats having a partner who can make you laugh till your sides hurt; bonus points if they also enjoy the same quirky jokes as you. A shared sense of humor is often the secret recipe for a successful long-term relationship. Life will keep throwing curveballs, but a partner who can bring a smile to your face even in those tough times is a really valuable asset.

Believes in Teamwork- Long-term relationships are formed on shared responsibilities. A partner who believes in 'teamwork makes the dream work' is a green flag. Life becomes much easier when your partner happily shares every little work, be it household chores, financial planning, or any other important decision-making. People such as these never expect or insist their partner take up the lion's share of responsibilities and that is essential for a healthy long-lasting relationship.

Genuinely kind- Kindness is so underrated. It goes beyond just being nice. A person is truly kind when they are considerate even at the expense of their convenience. Compassion, empathy, caring, everything together makes a person kind. A partner who is consistently kind towards you and not only when it is convenient for them is a keeper. And one more thing, that kindness should not only be directed towards you. When you notice they are kind to everyone, that's when it's safe to say it's a green flag.

Finding a partner with at least half of these green flags would be amazing, and if you can find one with all, it's like stumbling upon a treasure.