Delicious Anxiety Antidote: How Watermelon Soothes Stress And Elevates Mood

Stress and anxiety can have a significant impact on our health, and one area where this is particularly evident is in our dietary choices. When faced with stress, it often leads to making poor decisions about what we eat. The hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress, not only affects our well-being but also disrupts the balance of other hormones in our body. Consequently, making mindful food choices becomes crucial in helping us find solace and restore equilibrium to our frazzled nerves.

When it comes to summer, watermelon emerges as the ultimate fruit choice. With its high water content of 92% and modest sugar content of 8%, this superfruit not only satisfies our cravings for something sweet but also prevents dehydration. Its juicy and refreshing nature brings delight to our taste buds while simultaneously promoting mental well-being.

Summer can be a challenging time, as the rising temperatures can dampen our moods and increase anxiety levels. In such circumstances, incorporating watermelon into our diet can serve as a valuable ally in combatting stress and enhancing our overall mental health.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a psychiatrist trained at Harvard, professional chef, and nutrition specialist, recently shared on Instagram the anxiety-reducing properties of watermelon. In her post, she points out that the appearance of watermelon at picnics, barbecues, and gatherings with loved ones is a sure sign that summer is almost here. Not only is watermelon irresistibly juicy and delightful, but it may also alleviate anxiety through a couple of mechanisms.

Here are some of the benefits of watermelons, highlighted by Dr. Naidoo:

1) Excellent Source Of Vitamin C

Watermelon is a rich source of Vitamin C, which has been found to be deficient in individuals with depression and generalised anxiety disorder, said Dr. Naidoo, highlighting a study conducted by one “Gautam and colleagues.”

“After six weeks of supplementation, though, the researchers reported “a significant reduction in anxiety and depression scores” (Gautam et al., 2012),” added Dr. Naidoo.

2) Importance Of Polyphenols

In addition to Vitamin C, watermelon contains polyphenols that support the growth of beneficial bacteria. These bacteria can have positive effects on both digestion and anxiety. The close relationship between anxiety and bowel disorders suggests that improvements in one condition may lead to improvements in the other.

3) Water-Rich Superfruit

Watermelon lives up to its name as a water-rich superfruit, making it an excellent source of hydration. Often overlooked in addressing anxiety through nutrition, proper hydration is important. Although more research is necessary to confirm this recommendation, some patients have reported worsening anxiety symptoms or even panic attacks when they are dehydrated without realizing it.