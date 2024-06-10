Summer Refresh: Transforming Your Home With Seasonal Furniture Trends

Seasons change, and so should the mood of your space. Summer is fully upon us, marked by long, sweltering days and high temperatures, which may feel highly intimidating. However, by updating some of our furniture, our homes can embrace a seasonal refresh and feel like an oasis in these hot summer months.

Picture bright pops of colours reminiscent of sun-kissed days, airy textures evoking gentle breezes and cooling sensations of stone and metal countertops and furnishings that invite relaxation. Embrace the cooling factors as we explore how to seamlessly integrate these elements into your living spaces, transforming them into vibrant sanctuaries perfect for enjoying the joys of summer.

Here are some of the ways shared by Sajal Lamba, Co-Founder and Director, Wriver to imbue your living spaces with the dynamic essence of summer:

Breezy Textures

Summer is about lightness and airiness, so it's key to opt for furniture and decor pieces that embody these qualities. Consider incorporating breezy natural textures like linen, cotton and jute into your furnishings and upholstery. Swap out heavy drapes for sheer curtains that allow natural light to filter through, creating an inviting and open atmosphere.

Neutral Colour Palette

Opting for a neutral colour palette can bring a sense of tranquillity. It offers a timeless elegance and versatility that effortlessly complement any design style, making it an ideal choice for summer decor. Whether it's crisp whites, soft beiges or timeless greys, neutral hues create a calming and inviting atmosphere that welcomes relaxation. From upholstered sofas and chairs to bedding and rugs, incorporating neutral furnishings allows easy coordination with seasonal accents and accessories.

Vibrant Pops of Colour

Incorporating pops of colours into your summer furnishings can breathe new life and energy into your space, elevating its style and vibrancy. Add a few colourful chairs with bold hues such as turquoise, coral, or lemon yellow to your neutral living spaces to instantly brighten the room. Opting for colourful throw blankets draped over chairs or the food of the bed, cushions and pillows adds visual interest. Additionally, you can introduce colourful artwork or decorative accessories such as vases, candles, or rugs to infuse your space with personality and charm. By strategically layering pops of colour throughout your summer furnishings, you can emulate a playful spirit of summer.

Naturally cooling Materials

Integrating cooling materials like stone and marble features into your summer furnishing enhances your space's aesthetic appeal and helps maintain a refreshing atmosphere during the warmer months. Consider incorporating marble countertops in your kitchen or bathroom to add a touch of luxury while keeping surfaces cool to the touch. In living areas, opt for stone furniture pieces, such as coffee tables, dining tables and side tables to further enhance the cooling effect while adding elegance and sophistication to your decor.

Bar Accessories

Take your summer entertaining to the next level by setting up a stylish bar area in your home. Invest in a mobile bar trolley or a dedicated bar counter and stock it with essential tools like cocktail shakers, glassware, and mixology tools. Whether you prefer the elegance of a bar cabinet or the versatility of a trolley, incorporating these functional and stylish pieces into your summer soiree setup will ensure that you're well-equipped to entertain in style all season long

