Summer Swimming: Protecting Your Hair From Chlorine And Saltwater Damage

Swimming is a popular summertime activity because it offers a cool break from the heat. During the warmer months, swimming is a pleasant and soothing way to cool off and enjoy the outdoors. Swimming is also a fantastic kind of exercise that promotes general physical health and well-being. It eases stress, helps with weight loss, lessens back discomfort, and increases muscle mass. Due to the combination of these advantages, swimming is a favorite summertime pastime for many who want to stay active and refreshed while also being a leisurely and fitness activity.

However, the flipside is damage to your hair due to chlorine and salt water.

The harsh reality of chlorine

Chlorine, the potent disinfectant that keeps pool waters clean, bears a darker side when it comes to hair health. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) found that Delhi tap water's chlorine levels exceeded the 0.2 mg/l limit in all but eight locations. This chemical strips natural oils that protect and nourish hair, making it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Chlorine's corrosive nature also disrupts scalp pH balance, causing irritation, dryness, and potential hair loss.

Saltwater Perils

In arid and semi-arid areas, seawater is utilized for plant irrigation under biosaline agriculture, particularly in coastal regions where freshwater is scarce. Seawater farming addresses this severe water shortage.

Nearly one-fifth of rural habitations lack the minimum entitled water quantity. Rural and coastal residents often wash their hair with seawater, which can dehydrate and dry out hair, leaving it coarse and frizzy. The high mineral content also causes scalp buildup and potential irritation.

Essential tips to protect your hair while swimming as shared by Dr Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director at Dr Batra’s® Group of Companies.

Wet your hair before you swim

Wetting your hair with fresh water before swimming reduces its absorption of chlorine or saltwater. Think of your hair like a sponge—it can only soak up so much moisture. By saturating it with clean water first, the harmful effects of chlorine and salt can be minimized.

Don’t forget your swim cap

Swim caps are excellent for keeping chlorine away from your hair. So, before taking a dip in the pool, ensure that all your hair is tucked inside. Wear the cap over wet hair for a better fit. Keeping spare swim caps in your swim bag is a smart move in case one tears.

Use natural oils

Applying oils like coconut, olive, or jojoba before swimming can create a protective barrier against pool chemicals. These oils prevent chlorine from penetrating your hair shaft. For those who find the smell of coconut oil too strong, flower-scented versions are available. However, if you have an oily scalp or acne, you might want to skip this step.

Use clarifying shampoos

For regular swimmers, switch to a clarifying shampoo that is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and has a pH balance of 5.5. These types of shampoos come highly recommended for effectively removing mineral build-up from both your hair and scalp. These shampoos remove embedded chemicals, prevent bacterial growth on your scalp, restore your hair's natural pH balance, and leave it looking voluminous.

Homeopathy provides a holistic approach to treating various hair and scalp disorders. For instance, the homeopathic remedy Sulphur is used to address damage to hair caused due to chlorinated water or salt water. Consulting a qualified homeopath can provide personalized solutions for your hair care needs.