The 3-Month Dating Rule Trend And How Can You Follow It

You have started to date someone and it is going well, you have both enjoyed each other’s company for about two months and suddenly you feel like things are going in the right direction for a relationship, exactly how you wanted to be. But I hope you know that you are ready to take another step because the simple answer that is coming from ages is that it is entirely dependent on the situation nonetheless the three-month dating rule trend will guide you to wait a little longer. This new trend which is ruling the internet allows individuals to get to know their partner in the true sense.

What Do We Mean By The Three-Month Rule?

The three-month rule may explain to you that the first three months of a relationship is the ideal time for a person to get a true picture or genuine idea of the person you are dating. It means waiting for three months to decide whether to commit to a person or not.

This trending rule aims to help the people out who might show you love or put things in the good face in the early phases of dating but slightly become toxic by the end of it. The rule includes three phases each with a duration of three months.

At the beginning of the first month, two individuals try to know each other. In the second phase, the individuals feel a deeper connection with each other while in the third phase, both get a clear picture of whether they want to move forward in their relationship.

How You Can Amend The 3-Month Rule?

1 Understand your own needs and expectations - Before planning your date it is important to understand what your needs and expectations are, and ensure to have a clear mind about it. For instance, you might want a partner who has a stable career and a humble nature but simultaneously expects more maturity in that person hence, keep checking in with yourself to know your emotions and needs may help you in this circumstance.

2 Get to know the person’s habits and communication style - Within three months, know everything about your partner, how they talk, how they act with their friends, what their communication style or behavior so that you may get a good sense of their habits which can help you to know that whether their personality meets your needs.

3 Put up enough questions - Ask lots of open-ended questions because honest communication may help to create a healthy environment where both of you feel encouraged and secure about your feelings, opinions, and concerns confidently. This includes past questions, life goals, and future perspectives to know if their values match yours.

4 Learn each other’s boundaries - When building a connection with someone learn to respect their boundaries because, in the early stage of a relationship, you will both get attached hence, respective boundaries will further contribute to an attachment style.

5 Watch if there are any red flags - While bonding ensure to watch red flags if you feel something unusual. Usually, people put their best side during the initial stage of a relationship so do not ignore red flags instead decide what is best for you.

By following the three-month dating rule you may truly focus on getting your partner to know and whether you want to move further in your relationship or not.

Disclaimer - This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by a qualified medical professional