Coffee has become the go-to beverage for the young generation today. Young professionals, students trying to get through another day of stacked-up classes, and those who hit the gym regularly - all of them 'need' coffee.

Besides, cafes have become one of the busiest places in recent times. From multi-national chain coffee shops to small, neighbourhood cafes, they are all bustling with diverse people.

So, why is there a growing number of young folks obsessed with coffee? Check what Abhinav Mathur, CEO & Managing Director - Kaapi Machines has to say on this.

The Caffeine Kick and The Coffee Culture

Firstly, being efficient and productive is critical to thrive in the modern world. To keep up with the fast pace, young folks turn to coffee. Characterised by its caffeine kick, the beverage can help one stay awake and focused.

Second and the most important reason for this coffee craze is the spread of coffee culture. Starting from the popularity of Western sitcoms where people gather in coffee shops to share their funny anecdotes to the pictures posted on social media of fancy coffee cups and latte art. All of these have paved the way for the beverage to become an everyday part of the lives of young folks.

Moreover, coffee by its nature is a social beverage. Given the centuries-old history, coffee houses have served as social hubs for people to gather, indulge in beverages, discuss important topics, and exchange ideas. No doubt, we see a resurgence in this community element of coffee.

Indeed, coffee houses are the go-to for young folks to meet their friends, work long hours, read a book or just relax. The cafe owners understand this and are improving the space for customers by providing benefits. This includes cosier seating and interiors, internet connectivity, and a diverse menu.

Furthermore, many people drink coffee for its health benefits. Varied researchers talk that coffee consumption can help prevent certain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. While moderation is key, this belief in the health benefits of coffee has certainly contributed to its popularity among the health-conscious.

The Branching Out - Brewing at Home

While coffee is enjoyed by young folks for its convenience, there is also a growing number of home brewers in the country.

There is a growing marketplace and multiple educational resources for those who want to explore the world of coffee home brewing, from simple coffee makers like French Press and Moka Pot to Pour Over and Espresso Machines. Besides the coffee beans cultivated in India and roasted locally are unmatched in terms of taste and quality. Home brewing provides an opportunity to explore these gems. This also sets the stage for young folks to be more mindful of the coffee's source for ethical and environmental reasons.

In conclusion, the Millenials and Gen-Zers are obsessed with coffee due to social, cultural, and practical factors. From the entry of multinational coffee houses to the rise of Indie cafes and home brewing, consumers and companies are benefiting from it.

Given this symbiotic relationship, the future of the coffee industry and coffee lovers is bright.