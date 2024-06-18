The Grass Is Greener On Social Media

Social media is the world of the new generation where people can be anyone or who they want to be. People will show only what they want to show, not knowing what's on the other side, just like the other side of the moon. People get inspired and envy them and get ideas of how to be like them and create a system that leads them to think that they are the number 1, what they do is the best, and what they wear is the best but in reality, are they having what they are showing in the social media?. And can influence anyone, anytime in a good or bad way.

Wanting To Be Someone Else

By just looking at social media, people get inspired to be like them and just be like them and will try anything to be them, not knowing what they fall into. Getting on the good side is good, but if it falls into the wrong side, it's a whole change of one's life. The world is not what it seems to be. Before the boom of technology, there was no such thing as mukbang or influencers. Have you thought that watching someone eat on television would be a thing? Anything would be on YouTube by someone which is true or false, but it's there. Some call it ' YouTube University '.

It's Influence

Social media works as a great facilitator for connecting with people, what they are doing, what they are up to, and a way to connect with the other side of the work. But social media has influenced everyone, including kids, who are too young and acting like them, talking like them, and everything. They have become someone else. It will never be enough. It's the people who decide what's best for them.

In the end, we decide what's best for us to grab and throw out what's unnecessary. And do not believe everything that we see on social media as it may be fake. So everything on Social Media is true, so take time and think before doing what they say. After all, the virtual world can be anyone.