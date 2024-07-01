The Truth About Onion And Garlic Consumption You Must Know

Every household consumes onion and garlic as an essential ingredient for their daily cooking. Both contain high levels of organosulfur compounds. But for some individuals, both of them can cause digestive problems.

The start of a great meal is the main course and when you add both of the vegetables they not only enhance the flavor and depth but have many heart-protective benefits garlic has been shown to reduce cholesterol along with blood pressure whereas onion may help to break down the blood clots and lower the risk of stroke. There has always been a doubt that skipping garlic and onion could improve digestion, let’s explore whether there are any benefits if we avoid these vegetables.

Why should we skip onion and garlic in our diet?

Consuming onion and garlic can cause many digestion problems it may irritate the esophageal lining precisely in those people who are experiencing heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux. Both of them contain sulfur-containing chemical compounds that can be difficult to digest for some people. These compounds known as fructans can lead to bloating, and gas, whereas the other one diallyl disulfides present in onion can cause allergy-like symptoms like asthma, runny nose, and red itchy eyes. Eliminating these ingredients from your diet can result in smoother digestion.

What effect do onion and garlic have on digestive health?

Skipping the onion and garlic may have effects on overall gut health because both of them contain prebiotics, however, the small intestine does not absorb the bacteria and passes through the large intestine lastly fermented by gut bacteria, resulting in bloating and gas in certain people. For people who have specific digestive problems such as FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) restricts the compounds present in onion and garlic, eliminating them can be a part of the dietary approach to treating Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

What Ayurveda claims about it?

According to Ayurveda the sulphur-rich ingredients onion and garlic are very heating and affect both physical and emotional health such as aggression, anger, anxiety, lethargy, and many more. Not only this, these types of ingredients may hurt one’s focus, affect a person's presence of mind, and result in an unstable mind. For this concern, it is advisable to avoid these probably daily. It will be helpful for a calm and light feeling for an all-day active lifestyle.

People who develop certain symptoms of bloating, indigestion, and other issues after eating daily should seek guidance from specialists for a better understanding of ingestion.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.