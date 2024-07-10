Think Right, Act Right

Think about anything in the world and dream of what you want to become, who they are or what they are. While laying down on your bed for just 5 minutes and wanting to experience what it's like to live that way. Give time to think about what you want to do and who you want to become and change the way you act right away if you find anything which does not suit you. Your thinking must coordinate how you act on a day basis. Just thinking and not acting is not how it is supposed to be if you want to change in life.

Change right away- Change is the thing you need the most now as time will go on and you will be what you are as you don’t act right away. Be ready for the change and become what you want to become as time waits for no one.

Be positive- Be positive about how you think and act. Only a positive mindset and optimistic view can bring out the good in you. As things don’t happen overnight, and take time to achieve.

Be strong- Have a strong mindset as changing takes time and you will face many difficulties in achieving the goal you want. You have to physically and mentally both be strong to achieve something you want to be.

Set goals- Set small goals to achieve easily as sudden big change will de-motivate you on the way as achieving small goals is easier and will help you in the long run to achieve the big dreams you always dreamt of.

In the end, it’s you who has to carve yourself as no one will do it for you. As the saying says the root of education is bitter, but the fruit is sweet is what you must keep in mind as the way you went through might be difficult but in the end the result will make you smile when you turn around and look that you have achieved something and changed and acted at the right time.