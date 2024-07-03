Tired Of Hair Fall: These Home Remedies Will Help You Get Rid Of Hair Fall This Monsoon

With the arrival of monsoons comes the problem of hair loss. During this time, the hair breaks and falls out so much that when you look at it, it seems that there is now no hair on the head. This problem is more common in people with long hair. Due to the increased humidity, the hair becomes weak and starts to break easily. You can use some home remedies to prevent hair fall problem. It strengthens the hair and makes it less prone to breakage. Let's look at some home remedies for hair fall.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are very beneficial for hair. When heated in coconut oil and applied, the hair becomes strong, which reduces hair fall and also thickens the hair. Fenugreek seeds also help to keep black hair for a long time. Heat it in coconut oil and leave it on your hair overnight and wash it off with water the next morning. It reduces hair loss.

Onion juice

Onion juice is very beneficial for hair. That is why it is also used in many hair care products. The phosphorus in it strengthens the hair, which reduces the breakage of hair and at the same time starts to grow new hair. Grate the raw onion and put in a cotton cloth and squeeze to get the juice. If you wish, you can apply it to the roots of your hair like this or mix it with coconut oil and apply it to your hair and wash your hair after an hour or two.

Hibiscus and Amla

Hibiscus and Amla, both are very beneficial for hair. Hibiscus strengthens the hair and Amla makes the hair black and thick and gives it strength. For this, grind hibiscus flowers and Amla and mix with coconut oil and heat. After that, filter it and apply it on your hair and leave it overnight. After that, shampoo the next day..