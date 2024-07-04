Tired Of Spending Too Much On Waxing? This Method Will Help You Wax At Home

Body hair removal is a personal choice and there are several methods available, including shaving, waxing and using depilatory creams. However, if you prefer natural remedies, there are several options that you can try at home. These methods are generally gentler on the skin and may be suitable for sensitive skin or people allergic to chemical hair products. In this article, we discuss the types of homemade hair removal waxes, safe waxing at home, and some of the benefits of making and using homemade wax.

Hard Waxing

Hard wax is one of the most commonly used waxes for sensitive areas of the body. The main ingredients of hard wax are beeswax and resin. Other medicinal substances such as oils and vitamins are usually added. Hard wax does not require removal strips.

If you want to make hard wax yourself, you can buy beeswax and resin. The ratio is usually four parts resin to one part beeswax. You can also add a small amount of oil, such as olive or coconut oil.

Hard wax can be melted in a heater on high heat for 15-20 minutes. Once thawed, it can be stored low for later use.

Soft wax

Soft wax is a waxing option for larger body areas such as legs and arms. It contains ingredients similar to hard wax, including resin, oils and other additives. You will need wax strips or cloths to remove the soft wax.

Sugar waxing

Sugar waxing (or sugar waxing) has become a popular method of waxing in recent years because it is believed to be more natural and less painful than soft and hard waxing. Sugar wax is made from sugar, water and a little citric acid like lemon juice.

Sugar wax can be reheated and used in the same way as hard wax.



Home waxing

Before removing body hair with your new home waxing recipes, there are a few pre-waxing steps you should take.



Clean the skin of dirt and debris so that the wax adheres perfectly to the hair. Gently exfoliate to remove dead skin, open pores and allow the wax mixture to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft.

Before waxing, first apply powder to remove excess moisture. Avoid using powder in the genital area and inhaling suspended powders

Apply a very small amount of oil so that the hard wax adheres to the hair more easily.

The wax must always be applied in the direction of hair growth and removed in the opposite direction.

Hair should be about 1/2 inch or longer for best results.

Always test the wax to make sure it is not too hot before applying to sensitive areas such as the face.