Tragic Death! Mumbai Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, Falls In Gorge While Making Video

Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, tragically passed away after falling into a gorge while recording an Instagram Reel at Kumbhe Waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district. With the Instagram handle @theglocaljournal, Kamdar, also a chartered accountant, shared her journeys with a following of over 260,000.

According to reports, while on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall, Aanvi Kamdar slipped and plunged into a 300-foot gorge while filming a video.

After a six-hour rescue effort, Aanvi was successfully extracted from the gorge. Unfortunately, she succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the fall upon reaching the hospital.

According to reports, the incident prompted her friends to notify local authorities, who promptly organized a rescue mission. The operation received assistance from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and staff from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board.