Tragic Loss: 3-Year-Old Suffocates In Car As Parents Attend Wedding in Kota, Rajasthan

Never leave a youngster unattended in a car at any time, regardless of the outside weather. Even on mild days, vehicles can quickly reach potentially lethal temperatures.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tragic Loss: 3-Year-Old Suffocates In Car As Parents Attend Wedding in Kota, Rajasthan Image credit: Freepik

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Jorawarpura village, Kota, and the police identified the deceased girl as Gorvika Nagar.

A three-year-old girl died after being confined in a car when her parents forgot about her while attending a wedding in Rajasthan's Kota, according to PTI. The event occurred in Jorawarpura village on Wednesday evening, and the police identified the deceased girl as Gorvika Nagar.

She had been trapped in the car for about two hours when her family realized she was inside, and she had died. According to the police, Gorvika's family opposed an autopsy as well as any police investigation into the occurrence.

A similar occurrence occurred last month when a seven-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister died from asphyxia after being confined in an abandoned car in Mumbai.

They entered an abandoned car parked around 100 metres from their house, most likely to escape the heat. Police claimed the children's bodies were discovered hours later, bathed in sweat and with indications of struggle, indicating they had attempted to flee multiple times. It looks like they died of suffocation.

How Harmful It Can Be To Leave Your Kids Unattended In Cars

According to reports, it's not simply a summer issue; even on moderate days, the heat inside a closed vehicle can reach deadly levels in an hour, posing significant health concerns to little children.

According to reports, a hot car's temperature can rise by 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes. Children cannot regulate their body temperatures as well as adults, making them more vulnerable to mortality in hot cars. They should never, ever be left unattended in a parked automobile, even for a "very short time"

