Travelling With Kids For The Fist Time! Here Are Tips For New Mothers

Travelling with young children, especially for new mothers, can be a mix of excitement and anxiety. It requires careful planning and preparation to ensure the trip is safe, smooth, and enjoyable for both mother and child. As a pediatrician, Dr Kushal often encounter concerns from mothers about how to manage their children during travel.

Here are some evidence-based tips shared by Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, KVR Hospital, Kashipur to help make your journey stress-free.

Packing Essentials for Your Baby

When travelling with an infant, preparation is key. Here’s what to pack:

• Food and Feeding Supplies: If you’re breastfeeding, carry a nursing cover for privacy in public places. Avoid bottle feeding if possible, as it increases the risk of infections. If needed, use sterilized feeding bottles and carry enough formula powder.

• Hygiene Products: Pack enough diapers, wet wipes, and a changing mat. A hand sanitizer is essential for situations where soap and water may not be available.

• Medicines: Carry a first-aid kit with paracetamol drops, anti-colic medication, and a digital thermometer. Avoid antibiotics unless prescribed by a doctor.

• Clothing: Bring extra clothes for both you and the baby. Babies can spit up or have diaper leaks, so being prepared can save you stress.

Managing Food and Water Safety

Food and water safety is paramount during travel to avoid gastrointestinal issues:

• Always carry boiled and cooled water or packaged water with an intact seal.

• For solid foods, stick to homemade snacks or pre-packed, hygienic options. Avoid street food and raw salads.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap or use a sanitizer, especially before feeding your baby.

Making Travel Comfortable

Comfort is crucial during travel, as unfamiliar surroundings can make babies fussy:

• In Flights: Request a bassinet seat if your baby is under 18 months. If not, ensure you have a comfortable seat with enough space for you and your baby. Feeding during takeoff and landing helps reduce ear pain caused by pressure changes.

• On Road Trips: Use a rear-facing car seat for safety. Make frequent stops to feed and change the baby’s diaper. Keeping some toys or soft music can help keep the baby calm.

• Public Transport: Keep your baby close to avoid overcrowded spaces. Use a baby carrier for ease and security.

Emergency Preparedness

Travelling with a baby means being ready for unexpected situations:

• Keep emergency contact numbers and a small notebook with your child’s medical history handy.

• In case of fever, use paracetamol drops as per your pediatrician’s advice. For diarrhea, oral rehydration salts (ORS) and proper hydration are essential.

Coping with Crying and Discomfort

Babies are likely to cry during travel due to unfamiliarity or discomfort. The key is to stay calm:

• Check for common issues like hunger, a wet diaper, or ear pain.

• Use gentle rocking, lullabies, or pacifiers to soothe your baby. If nothing works, don’t worry about disturbing other passengers; they’ll understand.

Staying Safe in New Environments

Travelling exposes your baby to new surroundings, so safety measures are important:

• Avoid letting your baby touch unclean surfaces or put foreign objects in their mouth.

• Dress your baby appropriately for the climate. Carry mosquito repellents and sunscreen for protection.

• Always keep your baby within arm’s reach, especially in crowded places.

As a pediatrician, Dr Kushal encourages you to view this as an opportunity to bond with your baby while creating beautiful memories. With these tips, your journey can be safe, enjoyable, and stress-free.