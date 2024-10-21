Try This Delectable Farmhouse Pizza Recipe to Celebrate Diwali

Serve a homemade farmhouse pizza as a charming twist on traditional fare to uplift your holiday festivities this Diwali. This meal is great for parties since it's participatory and engaging, allowing visitors to customize their toppings. This recipe, which blends the coziness of home cooking with the excitement of celebration, is sure to please any number of people.

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 packet (2 ¼ tsp) active dry yeast

1 tsp sugar

¾ cup warm water

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

For the Toppings:

1 cup pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade)

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup bell peppers (sliced)

½ cup mushrooms (sliced)

½ cup onions (sliced)

½ cup black olives (sliced)

1 tsp dried oregano

Fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the Dough

ut the yeast, sugar, and warm water in a basin. Allow it to sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Combine the flour and salt in a different basin. Add the olive oil and yeast mixture gradually, kneading until a smooth dough forms. Once it has doubled in size, cover and let it rise in a warm location for around one hour.

Preheat the Oven

Before you bake the dough, heat your oven to 475°F (245°C). If you plan to use a pizza stone, preheat it in the oven.

Shape the Pizza

To get the necessary thickness, roll out the dough on a surface dusted with flour. Place it on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet or pizza stone.

Add Sauce and Toppings

Evenly distribute the pizza sauce on the dough. After liberally sprinkling on mozzarella cheese, add your preferred toppings. For added taste, sprinkle some oregano over top before serving.

Bake

Bake the pizza for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and beginning to brown and the crust is golden.

Serve

Take out of the oven, cut into wedges, and sprinkle with fresh basil. Watch your guests devour this filling dish when you serve it to them hot.

In addition to being tasty, this farmhouse pizza dish is a wonderful way to gather people together over the holiday season.