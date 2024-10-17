Try This Healthy Lauki Thepla Recipe for Breakfast

Are you trying to find a tasty and nutritious breakfast option? The bottle gourd, or lauki, is the ideal option! This meal is perfect for a nutrient-dense start to the day because it's full of flavor and nutrition. Thepla is a traditional Indian flatbread with Gujarati origins that is created with different types of flour and spices. You can increase the health advantages of lauki while also improving its taste.

Lauki is a superfood for digestion and weight control that is sometimes disregarded despite being high in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. It is low in calories and has a high water content that helps keep you hydrated. However, thepla is usually made with whole wheat flour, which is rich in complex carbohydrates and keeps you full longer and providing sustained energy.

Ingredients:

1 cup grated lauki (bottle gourd)

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

1 tbsp besan (gram flour)

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1-2 tsp oil for kneading

Water as required

Method:

Get the Dough Ready

Grate the lauki first, then squeeze out extra water. Whole wheat flour, besan, grated coconut, turmeric, red chili powder, cumin seeds, ajwain, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, and salt should all be combined in a big mixing basin.

Knead the Dough

Knead dough by thoroughly combining all the ingredients with a small amount of oil. When necessary, gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Give it 10 to 15 minutes to relax.

Roll the Theplas

Pinch out small chunks of dough, then roll each one into a ball. Roll them out thin, like rotis, then flatten them.

Thepla should be cooked by heating a tawa (griddle) and cooking each one in a little oil until golden brown on both sides.

Serving Ideas

For a hearty breakfast, serve your nutritious lauki theplas hot with yogurt, pickles, or a side of chutney.

This recipe for lauki thepla not only gives a healthful twist to the classic dish, but it's also quite simple to make and makes a great, quick breakfast.