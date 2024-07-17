Vanilla, Lavender Or Any Other : Unique Scents For Each And Every Personality

Today, people have discovered that essential oils can be used as natural remedies for certain ailments. Many ingredients such as lavender and chamomile are very effective for relaxation and improving the quality of sleep. Peppermint also helps to recharge our senses and thus restore our ability to concentrate, as does lemongrass. Ylang-ylang and jasmine have been used and found to help people reduce stress.

The Epicurean: Gourmand and Other Gastronomic Surprises - For those for whom food and wine are just sweets, there is a line of candles inspired by foods you can eat and drink. These candles can mimic the taste of a standard bakery cookie, but they can be more exotic, imitating coffee, oak-aged whiskey or even the popular aroma of bread.

Modern Minimalist: Clean Linens, Sea Salt and Citrus - To escape the complications of life, this generation craves clean, simple homes that are easy to manage. For today's minimalists, pleasantly scented candles are those that have a clean scent that adds to the order of the candle itself.

Exotic Wanderer: Sandalwood, Oud and Patchouli - People who like to travel and learn about distant cultures are usually drawn to exotic and mysterious scents. Derived from trees in the Santalum family, sandalwood has a deep scent and is incorporated into rituals and relaxation practices. Derived from agarwood, Oud has a rich and intense smoky note popular in the Middle East.



Nature Enthusiast: Eucalyptus, Pine and Herbal Blends - If you love nature, you can choose candles that smell like forests, mountains and meadows. Eucalyptus, for example, is known for its invigorating scent and is usually given to a person to clear their mind and restore their emotions. The earth tones of pine and cedar are due to the young and woody scent of forests; flower mixes with rosemary, thyme or sage can be combined with sunny gardens.



Classic comfort seeker: fragrant vanilla flavored with warm spices - those who value a familiar environment and appreciate the feeling of home will always prefer warm and cozy notes such as vanilla, cinnamon and spices. It smells of home, of childhood: vanilla is associated with cookies, cakes and other sweet treats, memories of warm evenings by the fire and holidays.

Fragnance not only makes us smell good but also reflects our personality as an individual and reflects our aura and thinking.