Vastu Tips To Attract Happiness To Your Home

Vastu Shastra (Vastu Advice in Hindi) has a very special meaning in Sanatan Dharma. It talks about solutions to all problems related to human life. It is believed that if an object is kept in the right direction in the house, it will bring happiness, wealth and peace to the person of the house.



Why do we need Vastu For Home?

Many people often ask themselves why they need Vastu at home if they do not work or trade it. Home is the most important place in our life because it is where we form our personality, life story and generation. Thanks to this, creating a happy atmosphere at home not only makes us happy, but also helps children grow naturally.



If you want to bring Vastu energy into your home, here are some useful tips to make your home pleasant and positive: -



Entrance and Vastu

Let's start from the "base" of your house, the main door, which is the first thing people will notice when they enter your house and finally come to life.



The main entrance must be elegant and high quality.

The door should stand out from the other doors in your house because everyone, including passers-by, will notice it.

The door should be neat and clean, clean your main door and try to decorate it with sacred symbols like a hook or your own to receive more positive vibrations and protect against negativity.

The door must face north, east or northeast. This means that the instructions mentioned above must be followed when leaving the house..



Follow these rules

According to Vastu Shastra, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, resides in a pure place. If you want the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to remain in your family members, take special care of the cleanliness of the house. It brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.



According to Vastu Shastra, a small gold or brass piece or coin should be kept in the wallet. Before keeping, wash this piece with Gangajal on Thursday and keep it in your purse and clean it from time to time. It is believed that this way the lack of money disappears and the safe is always full of money.

According to Vastu Shastra, television should not be placed in the bedroom. Prickly plants should not be planted either. This can lead to quarrels and arguments.





