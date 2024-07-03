What Happens If You Wear Heels Everyday

High heels boost confidence. There is no myth about this and it makes us feel more powerful too. Wearing heels are fashion statements too. They are contributing to making your overall look outstanding but high heels everyday. Doesn't this sound a little uncomfortable? While they make your look cool there are some impacts that your body is facing. Wearing heels everyday affects your health. Let’s understand how and what to do about this.

Here The Point How it Impacts Our body:

Foot Deformities: The unnatural angle of the heels makes the feet feel uneasy. This is not usual; this affects the natural formation of the feet. High heels can deform your foot so be very careful while making footwear choices.

Bad Posture: Heels are made in a way and when we wear heels it disrupts the natural posture of the foot. This can directly make a bad impact on the posture of the foot.

Pain: The ball of your foot bears the brunt of your weight in heels. This can lead to pain in the balls of your feet, inflammation of the ligament that supports the arch, and even heel pain.

Knee and Hip Issue: The altered shape caused by heels can put extra stress on your knees and hips. Over time, this could contribute to the development of osteoarthritis.

Make Wiser Choices By Going For Alternates: Finding Balance

Alternate with flats: Give your feet a break by switching to flats for everyday wear.

Choose the right heel height: Opt for lower heels (ideally under 3 inches) that offer more support and stability.

Prioritise good arch support: Invest in heels with built-in arch support to minimise strain on your feet.

Listen to your body: If you experience pain, take a break from heels and consider stretching your calves and Achilles tendon.

Remember, there are plenty of stylish and comfortable alternatives to high heels. Explore platforms, wedges, or kitten heels for a touch of height without compromising your well-being.

Ultimately, the choice is yours. But by understanding the potential impact of everyday high heels, you can make informed decisions about your footwear and prioritise both fashion and function for your long-term health.