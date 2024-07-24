According to the most recent Henley Passport Index ranking, India's passport ranks 82nd, allowing Indians to enter 58 countries without a visa. Based on information from the most comprehensive and accurate travel database in the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) provided the ranking. India currently shares a ranking with countries such as Tajikistan and Senegal. Popular locations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are among the 58 visa-free travel countries available to Indian nationals. In terms of ranking, Pakistan, next door, is ranked 100th and offers passport holders access to 33 nations.

The chairman of Henley and Partners, Christian Kaelin, addressed the growing gap in international mobility between nations. He mentioned that, from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024, the average number of places in the world that visitors can visit without a visa has almost doubled. But today more than before, there is a larger mobility among those at the top and bottom of the index. Using unique data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Henley Passport Index has been monitoring global freedoms in 227 countries and territories for the past 19 years.

10 Most Powerful Passports For 2024 Based On Data From IATA -