Which Are The World's Most Powerful Passports? India Ranks THIS On List
According to the most recent Henley Passport Index ranking, India's passport ranks 82nd, allowing Indians to enter 58 countries without a visa. Based on information from the most comprehensive and accurate travel database in the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) provided the ranking. India currently shares a ranking with countries such as Tajikistan and Senegal. Popular locations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are among the 58 visa-free travel countries available to Indian nationals. In terms of ranking, Pakistan, next door, is ranked 100th and offers passport holders access to 33 nations.
The chairman of Henley and Partners, Christian Kaelin, addressed the growing gap in international mobility between nations. He mentioned that, from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024, the average number of places in the world that visitors can visit without a visa has almost doubled. But today more than before, there is a larger mobility among those at the top and bottom of the index. Using unique data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Henley Passport Index has been monitoring global freedoms in 227 countries and territories for the past 19 years.
10 Most Powerful Passports For 2024 Based On Data From IATA -
- Singapore - According to the most recent Henley Passport Index, Singapore is ranked #1 and allows visa-free travel to 195 countries.
- France, Germany, Italy, Japan, & Spain - Placed second on the list, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain offer visa-free travel to 192 countries.
- Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, & Sweden - Standing third and providing visa-free travel to 191 countries are Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden.
- Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, & UK - In fourth place, with its nationals having visa-free travel to 190 countries, are Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
- Portugal & Australia - Portugal and Australia rank fifth on the list, with citizens being able to visit 189 countries visa-free.
- Greece & Poland - Greece and Poland come in sixth place with their residents being able to travel to 188 countries visa-free.
- Canada, Czechia, Hungary, & Malta - 187 nations allow visa-free travel, including Canada, Czechia, Hungary, and Malta, which rank seventh.
- Untied States - 186 nations do not require a visa for citizens of the United States, which comes in at number eight.
- Estonia, Lithuania, & UAE - At number nine on the list, Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates permit their people to visit 185 countries visa-free.
- Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia & Slovenia - Ranking tenth, Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia offer visa-free travel to 184 countries.
