The history of chess, one of the most ancient strategic board games ever, has long been a topic of discussion. Since Shatranj (Chess), the game's original form, is thought to have originated in India, and there’s an intriguing story tied to the Ramayana.

What's Written in the Ramayana?

The game of chess and its invention are not specifically mentioned in the Valmiki Ramayana, a holy book that recounts the narrative of Lord Rama and his conflict with Ravana. Rather, the legend surrounding Mandodari and Ravana's connection to chess is derived from oral histories and subsequent cultural interpretations.

The epic Ramayana states that in order to entertain his wife Mandodari, the demon king Ravana created chess. In the narrative, Mandodari picks up playing and eventually outperforms Ravana in it. Some reports, however, assert that Mandodari devised the game to prevent Ravana from engaging in combat.

Another widely held myth holds that Ravana himself adopted or had an impact on the creation of chess because he was so preoccupied with strategy and war planning. Being an expert fighter and strategist, Ravana might have created the game as a symbolic depiction of the conflicts he faced in real life.

Chess's Historical Origins

Although Indian legend gives rise to these intriguing tales of Ravana and Mandodari's relationship to chess, historians generally agree that the game's official origins date back to ancient India, specifically the 6th century. The name Chaturanga, which means "four divisions of the military" (elephants, cavalry, infantry, and chariots), refers to the game's first iteration. Chaturanga, which originated in India and eventually spread to Persia and Europe, developed into the modern game of chess.

In conclusion, even though the Ramayana doesn't specifically mention chess, stories linking its creation to Mandodari or Ravana emphasize their intelligence and strategic skill. The intriguing tales, deeply ingrained in Indian customs, offer a deeper cultural perspective to the game's inception. Chess's historical origins can be traced to Chaturanga in ancient India, which changed over time. Whether true or not, the history of chess is further enhanced and kept fascinating by the connection between these legendary people and the game.

Disclaimer

This web story is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.