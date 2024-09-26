Why Local Tourism Is In The Rise: Competing With International Hotspots

In recent years, India's local tourism scene has blossomed in ways we couldn't have imagined. As someone who’s been part of this journey, I’ve seen firsthand how our homegrown destinations are drawing more attention, even competing with some of the world’s most iconic international hotspots.

The question is: why are travellers opting for India’s local gems over international destinations? Let Jyoti Mayal, President, TAAI (Travel Agents Association of India) shares her thoughts on this growing trend.

The Pull of Authenticity

Well, the numero uno reason is the sheer richness and authenticity of experiences India offers. We have this incredible diversity — culturally, geographically, and historically — that’s hard to find anywhere else. Whether it’s a houseboat ride through Kerala’s backwaters, a spiritual escape to the ghats of Varanasi, or trekking in the majestic Himalayas, India has it all.

This sense of authenticity has become especially important as travellers seek more meaningful experiences. Gone are the days of superficial sightseeing — today’s travellers want to dive deeper, to live and breathe the places they visit, and local tourism offers exactly that.

Pandemic-Induced Shift in Travel Habits

The global pandemic also played a major role in this shift. With international travel restrictions, people turned to local destinations, and what they found was nothing short of amazing. Places that once flew under the radar — like the hills of Meghalaya, the sandy stretches of Kutch, or the quiet hamlets of Himachal — have now become coveted spots. In fact, this “rediscovery” of India has opened many eyes to the treasures we have right here at home.

Moreover, the pandemic has sparked a change in how we view travel. People are now prioritising wellness, safety, and proximity. Shorter, more frequent trips have replaced long-haul vacations, and India’s vast array of offbeat, less crowded destinations fit the bill perfectly.

Government Support and Infrastructure Development

Another major factor has been the government’s concerted efforts to promote local tourism. Campaigns like “Dekho Apna Desh” have worked wonders, encouraging citizens to explore lesser-known destinations. What’s more, better roads, enhanced connectivity, and eco-tourism initiatives are making it easier than ever to travel within India.

This focus on infrastructure and accessibility has also allowed people to explore remote and hidden gems with greater ease, boosting local economies in the process.

Affordable Luxury and Sustainable Travel

The idea of luxury travel in India has evolved. Today, travellers are seeking luxury that’s affordable, intimate, and sustainable. Our local tourism scene is responding with eco-friendly boutique stays, farm-to-table dining, and curated experiences that blend comfort with responsible travel. You no longer have to go abroad to experience luxury — you can find it in India, in places like a heritage haveli in Rajasthan or a tea estate stay in Darjeeling.

India’s local tourism boom is here to stay. What started as a necessity during the pandemic has grown into a movement — one that celebrates the incredible beauty, diversity, and depth that India offers. As we continue to nurture and promote this growth, I’m confident that India will not just compete with international destinations but, in many cases, outshine them. In the end, the rise of local tourism is not just about travel. It’s about rediscovering the richness of who we are and what we have, and there’s nothing more empowering than that.