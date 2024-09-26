World Tourism Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, And Significance

This year’s celebration, hosted by Georgia, highlights the region's vibrant cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. Be a part of the global community in acknowledging tourism's influence and its ability to contribute to a more sustainable and peaceful world.

The Theme for 2024: "Tourism and Peace":

Every year, the UNWTO chooses a theme to focus on emerging trends and challenges in the tourism industry, stressing the need to support local economies and educate both travelers and industry players on responsible tourism. This year's celebration emphasizes the strong link between tourism and peace. Sustainable tourism can transform communities by generating employment, promoting inclusivity, and boosting local economies. By encouraging cultural understanding and respect, tourism has the potential to ease tensions and help build a more peaceful world.

History of World Tourism Day:

World Tourism Day marks the adoption of the UNWTO's statutes in 1970. Each year, the celebration includes a theme that showcases different facets of tourism, with recent themes centered on sustainability and responsible travel. Nations around the globe participate in conferences, exhibitions, and community events to highlight tourism's contribution to international cooperation and to promote sustainable practices that benefit both travelers and local communities. The day is celebrated with a variety of activities, including cultural performances, educational programs, and workshops designed to raise awareness about the advantages of tourism.

The Significance of World Tourism Day:

Founded by the United Nations in 1980, World Tourism Day highlights the essential role of tourism in fostering understanding and peace between cultures. It calls on governments, businesses, and communities to prioritize sustainable practices that enhance local economies while safeguarding natural and cultural heritage. This celebration raises awareness of the beneficial effects of tourism and promotes collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that the industry's growth is in line with sustainability objectives.