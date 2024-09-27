World Tourism Day: Smart Hacks To Plan A Pocket-Friendly Vacation

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a first-time traveler, planning a trip that’s light on your wallet is always a task. This World Tourism Day, here are some simple tips from Visa to make your journeys smoother, smarter, and more budget-friendly!

1. Book early, Save big:

One of the easiest ways to lock in savings is to plan your travel in advance. You can secure the best travel and accommodation rates if you book early as prices increase and options reduce closer to the travel dates. Also, avoid peak travel season to get good prices.

2. Cash in on Credit Card Rewards:

Credit cards, especially travel-focused ones, offer points, miles, or cashback on purchases like flights, hotels, and dining. Redeem these rewards for discounts on airfare or even free upgrades for an improved travel experience and enjoy your extra savings.

3. Take the road less travelled:

Choose destinations that are appealing and affordable. Crowded spots may not only more expensive but also less enjoyable. Hidden gems are often less crowded and more rewarding. Even in big tourist countries, opt for underrated locations that do not burn a hole in your pocket and make your trip more memorable.

4. Go global with Multi-Currency Cards:

Costs during vacations tend to increase due to steep foreign exchange rates. Avoid the hassle of exchanging currencies and enjoy lower conversion rates by using multi-currency credit cards.

5. Ride like a Local:

Public transport is not only a cost-effective way to explore cities but also a chance to connect with locals. Buses, trains, and metros are great ways to cut commuting costs and experience the local culture.

6. Skip the International travel hassle:

While iconic spots in the US and Europe are a part of bucket lists, obtaining a visa can be costly for Indian passport holders. Instead, opt for stunning walk-in visa destinations. Not only do they offer breathtaking experiences, but they also spare you the time, cost, and hassle of visa applications—making your trip smoother from start to finish.