Your Fate Will Change If You Wear This Ring; Astrologer Guides To Gemstones

You may have heard about rings embedded with gemstones based on zodiac signs and birth dates, which can bring benefits in business, employment, or studies. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, besides gemstones, the unique features of rings in various shapes can also be transformative. Therefore, understanding the distinct characteristics of differently shaped rings can be beneficial:

Snake-Shaped Ring

For individuals afflicted by Kalsarp or Pitru Dosha, wearing a snake-shaped ring on the ring finger can be advantageous. This ring helps in alleviating Kalsarp, Pitru Dosha, and even Grahan Dosha. It should be made of copper, silver, or Ashtadhatu (an alloy of eight metals). Wearing this ring can soon bring prosperity and happiness.

Turtle-Shaped Ring

Wearing a turtle-shaped ring on the middle or index finger can enhance luck. It is believed that this ring brings blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, making the wearer wealthy, and helps in maintaining a calm mind.

Horse Shoe Ring

When faced with problems due to Saturn's influence, such as Saturn's Sade Sati or Dhaiya, wearing a horseshoe-shaped ring can be very auspicious. This ring should be worn on the middle finger of the right hand to quickly overcome these challenges.

Ashtadhatu Ring

On Saturdays, wearing an Ashtadhatu ring on the middle finger of the left hand is recommended. This ring brings new ideas, ensures success in all areas, and promotes good health. Individuals with Aquarius and Capricorn signs should wear this ring. It helps in removing any defects related to the Navagrahas.

Sun-Shaped Ring

Wearing a ring shaped like the Sun can lead to advancement in career and business. It strengthens the Sun planet in the horoscope, so individuals with a weak Sun in their charts should consider wearing this ring.

V-Shaped Ring

In astrology, the V-shaped ring does not hold significant importance. However, many people believe that a V-shaped ring symbolizes prosperity. Its stylish appearance makes it popular among celebrities, and it is also worn as a lucky charm.

