Afghanistan crisis live updates: No plans to recognise Taliban as Afghan legitimate govt, says Justin Trudeau

Kabul/Washington: The evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan continues after a Taliban takeover of the country. US military evacuated about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents of the United States, and their families from Afghanistan on Tuesday (August 17), a White House official said. But the total chaos that Kabul descended into as US started withdrawing troops has led many members of the US Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, to admit that they are increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong.

Meanwhile, countries across the globe are going to the drawingboards to prepare refuge plans for millions of Afghans, desperate too flee home. Britain has announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.

The Talibans, meanwhile, have promised that no country will face threat from them, even as a sceptical world worry about terrorism. They have announced that they want peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.

