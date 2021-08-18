Afghanistan crisis live updates: No plans to recognise Taliban as Afghan legitimate govt, says Justin Trudeau

18 August 2021, 07:23 AM
Canada has said that it has no plans to accept the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan as the terror group entered the presidential palace on Sunday (August 15) and seized the Afghan capital declaring its victory over the Afghanistan government."They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force. We have no plans to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They are a recognised terrorist organization under Canadian law. Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport," Canada`s CTV Network quoted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as saying.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his country would make serious efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as the country`s government fell on Sunday and the Taliban took over the control, a media report said."The military defeat and pull out of the US from Afghanistan must be turned into an opportunity to revive life, security and sustainable peace in the country," Tehran Times quoted Raisi as saying.
The Taliban said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul. The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as the United States and Western allies resumed evacuating diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport. (Reuters)
The US military evacuated about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents of the United States, and their families from Afghanistan on Tuesday (August 17), a White House official said.
"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official said in a statement. (Reuters)
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (August 17) met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Jaishankar is in New York to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism.
US President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the situation in Afghanistan, marking his first call with another world leader since the Taliban took control of the country on August 15. The White House said the leaders agreed on the need for close coordination with allies about the future of aid and support to Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in charge. Johnson holds the presidency of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, and the White House says he will convene a virtual meeting of the group next week to discuss the path forward in Afghanistan.